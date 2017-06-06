RAINED OFF: Cambs Minor Counties match abandoned - Stamford KO Shield quarter-finals washed out

The Minor Counties Championship match between Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire at Saffron Walden has been abandoned as a draw due to rain.

Not a single ball was bowled on the final day today (June 6) and Cambs will next be in action against Bedfordshire at Luton starting on June 18.

Last night (June 5) saw a complete washout in the quarter-finals of the Stamford KO Shield.

One game did manage to start and that was holders Ketton’s home tie against Ufford Park. It lasted just seven overs with the hosts on 70-1 before the abandonment.

The other matches - Uppingham v Bourne, Castor v Nassington and Kings Keys v Barnack - were postponed.

New dates are to be arranged between the sides.