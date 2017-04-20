PREVIEW: Who’s in? Who’s going to win? And the ones to watch

The ins and outs of our leading local cricket clubs plus predictions from Peterborough Telegraph cricket writer Alan Swann
BOURNE
Main league: Lincs Premier Division.
Captain: Pete Morgan.
Ins: Quewin O’Connor (South Africa).
One to watch: Captain Morgan says keep an eye on off-spin bowler Ben Collins.
Club comment: “We have a side capable of returning to the top four,” Morgan.
Swanny’s prediction: Should be capable of finishing in the top three.
CASTOR
Main league: Cambs Division Two.
Captain: Reece Smith.
Ins: Joe Higgins (Australia), Neil Wright (Ketton).
One to watch: Young Stuart Dockerill is ‘brilliant’ with the new ball according to his skipper.
Club comment: “We have winning momentum on our side,” Smith.
Swanny’s prediction: Mid-table, better if the Aussie is any good.
KETTON
Main league: Cambs Division One.
Captain: Rob Vitas.
Ins: Iresh Saxena (Penkridge), Tariq Aziz (Godmanchester), Tom Sole (Finedon).
One to watch: Human firework Zeeshan Manzoor.
Club comment: “As long as we keep progressing, I’ll be happy,” Vitas.
Swanny’s prediction: They’ll survive easily, might even finish top half of Cambs Division One.
MARCH
Main league: Cambs Division One.
Captain: Tyler Phillips.
Ins: Clinton Bricker (Australia), Spencer Saberton (Ely).
One to watch: The skipper will have to lead from the front.
Club comment: “We have a young side so we’ll do well to avoid a relegation battle,” club veteran Chris Ringham.
Swanny’s prediction: Could be a quick return to Division Two.
MARKET DEEPING
Main league: Lincs Premier Division.
Captain: Dave Sargent.
Ins: Jimmy Hook (Spalding), Dave Thomas (Spalding).
One to watch: Watch club legend Dave Gillett flourish (body permitting) now he’s free of the captaincy.
Club comment: “We now have an abundance of talented, young players,” Sargent.
Swanny’s prediction: Sixth. Over-achieved last season.
NASSINGTON
Main league: Cambs Division One.Captain: Alex Laud.
Ins: Dan Robinson (injury), Arbas Nawaz (Godmanchester), Ohnais Basharat (Godmanchester), Hayder Ali (unattached), Mohammed Zubair (unattached).
One to watch: Conor Craig and Tom Norman are eye-catching all-rounders.
Club comment: “Our target is simple. We want to win Cambs Division One and Rutland Division One, “ Laud.
Swanny’s prediction: Can’t see them winning either. Strong contenders though.
OUNDLE
Main league: Northants Premier Division.
Captain: Mark Hodgson.
Ins: Ben Smith (Birmingham), Hanno Katze (South Africa), Harrison Craig (Nassington), Kieran Jones (Peterborough Town).
One to watch: I’m looking forward to watching Craig perform at the higher level.
Club comment: “We’re confident of a much better season, a top five finish is the aim,” Hodgson
Swanny’s prediction: Not sure they have the bowling attack to reach the top half of the table.
PETERBOROUGH TOWN
Main league: Northants Premier Division.
Captain: David Clarke.
Ins: Paul McMahon (injured).
One to watch: The captain intends to give Cambs all-rounder Lewis Bruce more responsibility this summer.
Club comment: “There won’t be many teams in the country with a better bowling attack than us,” Clarke.
Swanny’s prediction: I can see the title returning to Bretton Gate.
RAMSEY
Main league: Cambs Division One.
Captain: Michael Cafferkey.
Ins: Simon Rose (Godmanchester), Simon Cafferkey (travelling), Ryan Smith (Australia), Isaac Love (Australia).
One to watch: Seam bowler Mark Edwards to finally fulfil his yoiuthful potential.
Club comment: “We expect to challenge for the title,” Michael Cafferkey.
Swanny’s prediction: I fancy they will win the league and gain promotion to the East Anglian Premier Division.
SPALDING
Main league: Lincs Premier Division
Captain: Ron Ambrose
Ins: Jonathan Miles (Oswestry), Faisal Javed (Huntingdon), Luke Hollingworth (Sleaford).
One to watch: Miles could be the top-class opening bowler Spalding have needed for a while.
Club comment: “We have a sisde good enough to stay up this time” Ambrose.
Swanny’s prediction: Bottom four, but avoiding the drop.
UFFORD PARK
Main league: Cambs Division Two.
Captain: Andy Larkin.
Ins: Ram Bopadra (semi-retirement), Uday Bopadra (semi-retirement).
One to watch: Young slow bowler Alex Agnew has strong genes (former England fast bowler Jonathan Agnew is his uncle).
Club comment: “Our target is the top half of the table,” Larkin.
Swanny’s prediction: They will achieve their rather unambitious target.
WISBECH
Main league: Cambs Division One.
Captain: Gary Freear.
Ins: Jason Young (Terrington), Parth Patel (New Zealand).
One to watch: Patel looks like a good overseas recruit.
Club comment: “We will be in the top three again, pushing for the title,” Freear.
Swanny’s prediction: Fourth at best. Rippington is a huge loss.