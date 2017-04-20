PREVIEW: Who’s in? Who’s going to win? And the ones to watch

The ins and outs of our leading local cricket clubs plus predictions from Peterborough Telegraph cricket writer Alan Swann

BOURNE

KIeran Jones has surprisingly left Peterborough Town for Oundle.

Main league: Lincs Premier Division.

Captain: Pete Morgan.

Ins: Quewin O’Connor (South Africa).

One to watch: Captain Morgan says keep an eye on off-spin bowler Ben Collins.

Ketton's 'human firework' Zeeshan Manzoor.

Club comment: “We have a side capable of returning to the top four,” Morgan.

Swanny’s prediction: Should be capable of finishing in the top three.

CASTOR

Main league: Cambs Division Two.

Exciting Castor talent Stuart Dockerill.

Captain: Reece Smith.

Ins: Joe Higgins (Australia), Neil Wright (Ketton).

One to watch: Young Stuart Dockerill is ‘brilliant’ with the new ball according to his skipper.

Club comment: “We have winning momentum on our side,” Smith.

Swanny’s prediction: Mid-table, better if the Aussie is any good.

KETTON

Main league: Cambs Division One.

Captain: Rob Vitas.

Ins: Iresh Saxena (Penkridge), Tariq Aziz (Godmanchester), Tom Sole (Finedon).

One to watch: Human firework Zeeshan Manzoor.

Club comment: “As long as we keep progressing, I’ll be happy,” Vitas.

Swanny’s prediction: They’ll survive easily, might even finish top half of Cambs Division One.

MARCH

Main league: Cambs Division One.

Captain: Tyler Phillips.

Ins: Clinton Bricker (Australia), Spencer Saberton (Ely).

One to watch: The skipper will have to lead from the front.

Club comment: “We have a young side so we’ll do well to avoid a relegation battle,” club veteran Chris Ringham.

Swanny’s prediction: Could be a quick return to Division Two.

MARKET DEEPING

Main league: Lincs Premier Division.

Captain: Dave Sargent.

Ins: Jimmy Hook (Spalding), Dave Thomas (Spalding).

One to watch: Watch club legend Dave Gillett flourish (body permitting) now he’s free of the captaincy.

Club comment: “We now have an abundance of talented, young players,” Sargent.

Swanny’s prediction: Sixth. Over-achieved last season.

NASSINGTON

Main league: Cambs Division One.Captain: Alex Laud.

Ins: Dan Robinson (injury), Arbas Nawaz (Godmanchester), Ohnais Basharat (Godmanchester), Hayder Ali (unattached), Mohammed Zubair (unattached).

One to watch: Conor Craig and Tom Norman are eye-catching all-rounders.

Club comment: “Our target is simple. We want to win Cambs Division One and Rutland Division One, “ Laud.

Swanny’s prediction: Can’t see them winning either. Strong contenders though.

OUNDLE

Main league: Northants Premier Division.

Captain: Mark Hodgson.

Ins: Ben Smith (Birmingham), Hanno Katze (South Africa), Harrison Craig (Nassington), Kieran Jones (Peterborough Town).

One to watch: I’m looking forward to watching Craig perform at the higher level.

Club comment: “We’re confident of a much better season, a top five finish is the aim,” Hodgson

Swanny’s prediction: Not sure they have the bowling attack to reach the top half of the table.

PETERBOROUGH TOWN

Main league: Northants Premier Division.

Captain: David Clarke.

Ins: Paul McMahon (injured).

One to watch: The captain intends to give Cambs all-rounder Lewis Bruce more responsibility this summer.

Club comment: “There won’t be many teams in the country with a better bowling attack than us,” Clarke.

Swanny’s prediction: I can see the title returning to Bretton Gate.

RAMSEY

Main league: Cambs Division One.

Captain: Michael Cafferkey.

Ins: Simon Rose (Godmanchester), Simon Cafferkey (travelling), Ryan Smith (Australia), Isaac Love (Australia).

One to watch: Seam bowler Mark Edwards to finally fulfil his yoiuthful potential.

Club comment: “We expect to challenge for the title,” Michael Cafferkey.

Swanny’s prediction: I fancy they will win the league and gain promotion to the East Anglian Premier Division.

SPALDING

Main league: Lincs Premier Division

Captain: Ron Ambrose

Ins: Jonathan Miles (Oswestry), Faisal Javed (Huntingdon), Luke Hollingworth (Sleaford).

One to watch: Miles could be the top-class opening bowler Spalding have needed for a while.

Club comment: “We have a sisde good enough to stay up this time” Ambrose.

Swanny’s prediction: Bottom four, but avoiding the drop.

UFFORD PARK

Main league: Cambs Division Two.

Captain: Andy Larkin.

Ins: Ram Bopadra (semi-retirement), Uday Bopadra (semi-retirement).

One to watch: Young slow bowler Alex Agnew has strong genes (former England fast bowler Jonathan Agnew is his uncle).

Club comment: “Our target is the top half of the table,” Larkin.

Swanny’s prediction: They will achieve their rather unambitious target.

WISBECH

Main league: Cambs Division One.

Captain: Gary Freear.

Ins: Jason Young (Terrington), Parth Patel (New Zealand).

One to watch: Patel looks like a good overseas recruit.

Club comment: “We will be in the top three again, pushing for the title,” Freear.

Swanny’s prediction: Fourth at best. Rippington is a huge loss.