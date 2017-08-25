PREVIEW: Trophy final should be a cracker

Oundle attempt to retain their John Wilcox Trophy by beating current Rutland Division One leaders Wisbech Town at Barnack on Monday (August 28, noon).

Wisbech will try and send local rivals March Town closer to relegation from Cambs Division One tomorrow (August 26). March are in the drop zone, but have won their last two matches.

Division One leaders Ketton have their toughest remaining fixture at home to Saffron Walden tomorrow (12.30pm). Second-placed Ramsey entertain reigning champions Foxton.

Market Deeping’s improved recent form will be tested by the visit of Lincs Premier Division champions-elect Bracebridge Heath tomorrow (noon).

Relegation-threatened Spalding host third-placed Bourne.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, August 26

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Peterborough Town v Rushton, Stony Stratford v Oundle.

(1pm) Division Two - Rushden 2nds v Peterborough Town 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Oundle 2nds v Old Northamptonians 3rds.

(1pm) Division Eight - Abington v Oundle 3rds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) Premier Division - Market Deeping v Bracebridge Heath, Spalding v Bourne.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Ketton v Saffron Walden, Ramsey v Foxton, Waresley v Nassington, Wisbech v March.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Castor v Blunham, Sawston & Babraham v Ufford Park.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Bourne 2nds v Billingborough, Sleaford 2nds v Market Deeping 2nds, Spalding 2nds v Stamford.

(1pm) Division One - Boston 3rds v Baston, Moulton Harrox v Belton Park, Welby Cavaliers v Long Sutton.

(1pm) Division Two - Long Sutton 2nds v Spalding 3rds.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - AK 11 v Ramsey 2nds, Burghley Park v Waresley 2nds, Newborough v Eaton Socon 2nds, Southill Park v Orton Park, Stamford v Hampton.

(1pm) Division Two - Bharat Sports v Houghton & Wyton, Blunham 2nds v Peterborough Town 3rds.

(1pm) Division Three - Falcon v Biggeswade, Huntingdon 2nds v Burghley Park 2nds, Sawtry v Hampton 2nds, Upwood v Orton Park 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four - Blunham 3rds v Newborough 2nds, Bretton v Little Paxton, Kimbolton 2nds v Ketton 2nds, King’s Keys v Werrington.

Sunday, August 27

Rutland League

(12.30pm) Division One - Oundle v Peterborough Town, Stamford v Bourne, Wisbech v Ketton.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Castor v Uppingham, Uffington v Newborough, Ufford Park v Burghley Park, Weldon v King’s Keys, Whittlesey v March.

(12.30pm) Division Three West - Easton-on-the-Hill v Oakham.

(12.30pm) Division Four East - Market Deeping 2nds v Whittlesey 2nds, Newborough 2nds v Uffington 2nds.

(12.30pm) Division Four West - Bourne 2nds v Sawtry, Peterborough Town 2nds v Laxton.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - Houghton & Wyton v Addida. Sheikh XI v Warboys.

Monday, August 28

John Wilcox Trophy

(Noon) Final - Oundle v Wisbech (at Barnack).