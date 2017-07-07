PREVIEW: Town expect to step up their title challenge at whipping boys Wollaston

Peterborough Town are content with a second-placed position at the halfway stage of the Northants Premier Division title race.

But captain David Clarke is expecting a big push for pole position to start with a maximum-points haul from their next two fixtures.

Mohammed Danyaal is back in the Peterborough Town squad at Wollaston.

Town follow tomorrow’s (July 8) trip to top-flight whipping boys Wollaston with a home game against struggling Stony Stratford (July 15).

Forty points is Town’s target before they face an awkward set of fixtures starting at much-improved Oundle on July 22.

“We will definitely be targeting 40 points in the next two games,” Clarke stated. If we play to our best in both games it shouldn’t be beyond us.

“Wollaston have struggled all season, while Stony don’t usually enjoy games at our place and two big wins would set us up nicely for a much tougher run of fixtures.

“We had a little blip, but we’ve started to look a strong side again. Second place is ok at half-time, but we are within touching distance of top spot which is where we want to be.”

Opening bowler Jamie Smith is missing this weekend, while teenage batsman Kieran Judd has been ruled out for six weeks because of a broken arm.

Dave Sayer and Mohammed Danyaal are back in the starting line-up and newcomer Hewa Atapattu gets another opportunity.

Town are three points behind leaders Rushton who have a tough game against Finedon on Saturday.

Oundle, who host Brixworth on Saturday, are third 11 points further back after beating Horton House last weekend.

The Jaidka Cup Final between Peterborough Town and Bourne has been scheduled for Friday, July 14 at Bretton Gate.