PREVIEW: Town confident they can see off much-improved Oundle

The new-improved Oundle Town team will hold no terrors for Peterborough Town when they cross swords at Bretton Gate tomorrow (noon).

Oundle have matched their illustrious neighbours blow for blow in the Northants Premier Division this season.

Paul McMahon is back for Peterborough Town against Oundle.

Both teams have won their opening two matches - as have Horton House - as Oundle’s impressive close-season recruitment has delivered immediate dividends.

After limping to a next-to-bottom finish last season, Oundle brought dashing opening batsman Hanno Kotze over from South Africa and employed former Leicestershire player Ben Smith as a director of cricket/player.

“They are obviously a much better team this season,” Peterborough skipper David Clarke admitted. “But they have never beaten us at this level and that’s a record we want to maintain.

“We are at full strength and if we play to our best we should win, but we have a healthy respect for them.”

Professional all-rounder Paul McMahon returns to the Peterborough side after missing last weekend’s seven-wicket win at Stony Stratford in which Clarke (81no) and teenager Mohammed Danyaal (4-14) excelled.

“It was a good performance,” Clarke added. “We probably should have bowled them out for 80 or 90, but they slogged a few at the death.

“Danny bowled beautifully and proved what strength in depth we have.”

Oundle hammered Rushden by 134 runs last Saturday when Smith (91) and Kotze (65) showed their class.

Peterborough seconds lost for the second time in a row in Division Two as Irthlingborough raced to a nine-wicket win at Bretton Gate.

Town also suffered a first Rutland Division One defeat of the campaign as Wisbech proved 71 runs too strong thanks to 137 from Kiwi import Parth Patel and 82 from club legend Gary Freear.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, May 6

Northants League

(Noon): Premier Division - Peterborough Town v Oundle Town.

(1pm): Division Two - Kettering v Peterborough Town 2nds.

(1pm): Division Three - Oundle 2nds v Irchester.

(1pm): Division Eight - Oundle 3rds v West Haddon & Guilsborough 2nds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon): Grantham v Bourne, Market Deeping v Alford, Spalding v Sleaford.

Cambs League

(12.30pm): Division One - Nassington v Wisbech, Ramsey v Histon, Saffron Walden v March, Waresley v Ketton.

(12.30pm): Division Two - Granta 2nds v Castor, Warboys v Ufford Park.

South Lincs League

(1pm): Premier Division - Bourne 2nds v Stamford, Freiston v Market Deeping 2nds, Sleaford 2nds v Spalding 2nds.

(1pm): Division One - Baston v Timberlands, Long Sutton v Skegness 2nds.

(1pm): Division Two - Heckington v Pinchbeck.

(1pm) D Division - Moulton Harrox v Graves Park.

Hunts League

(1pm): Division One - Burghley Park v AK 11, Eaton Socon 2nds v Ramsey 2nds, Hampton v Southill Park, Newborough v Waresley 2nds, Stamford v Orton Park.

(1pm): Division Two - Houghton & Wyton v Nassington 2nds, Ickwell v Bharat Sports, Peterborough Town 3rds v Barnack.

(1pm): Division Three -Falcon v Sawtry, Orton Park 2nds v Hampton 2nds, Ramsey 3rds v Upwood.

(1pm): Division Four - Bretton v Werrington, Castor 2nds v Newborough 2nds, Ketton 2nds v King’s Keys.

Sunday, May 7

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Barnack v Bourne, Grantham v Market Deeping, Ketton v Nassington, Oundle v Wisbech, Stamford v Peterborough Town.

(1pm) Division Two - Castor v King’s Keys, March v Newborough, Uffington v Burghley Park, Ufford Park v Uppingham, Weldon v Whittlesey.

(1pm): Division Three (East) - Hampton v Long Sutton, Ramsey v Alconbury.

(1pm): Division Three (West) - Easton-on-the-Hill v Finedon.

(1pm): Division Four (East) - Market Deeping 2nds v Castor 2nds, Newborough 2nds v Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey 2nds v Spalding.

Hunts League

(1pm): Division Five - Adidda v Sheikh.