PREVIEW: Top two teams go head-to-head at Bretton Gate

Peterborough Town suffered heartache at the hands of Northants Premier Division title rivals Rushton last weekend, but they have a golden opportunity to make amends tomorrow (August 26).

Second-placed Town lost to leaders Rushton by 10 runs in the delayed Northants Twenty/20 Cup semi-final (August 20), but a far more important contest takes place at Bretton Gate this weekend when the pair square off in a league match.

Defeat is unthinkable for Town as they would be effectively out of a title race that has come down to three genuine challengers. The city side are seven points behind Rushton, but reigning champions Old Northamptonians are just a point further behind and they have a ‘gimme’ fixture at bottom club Wollaston tomorrow.

“I was gutted about last weekend,” Town skipper David Clarke admitted. “We did well in the field to keep them to 137, but we were probably a batter short and it cost us.

“But we saw enough to know that we can beat Rushton at home. We should be at full strength with Paul McMahon back, while Asim Butt looked back to his best last weekend.

“The last two weeks have seen us bowl as a unit as well as we have all season.

“Rushton have quality players so it should be a great game, but we have to go all out for the win.”

All rounder McMahon, who has stepped down as Cambridgeshire Minor Counties captain from next season, is back after missing last weekend’s action. The batting is stiffened up by the recall of Hera Atappatu with Dan Oldham and Connor Parnell dropping down to the seconds.