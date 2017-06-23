PREVIEW: Top two showdown in Cambs Division One

There’s a Cambs Division One title showdown as leaders Ketton travel to second-placed Foxton tomorrow (June 24).

Both teams have won all eight top flight matches although Ketton have hoovered up 23 more points than the reigning champions heading into the big game.

The destination of the title could well be determined in the next fortnight as the teams meet again at Pit Lane on July 1.

Ketton’s spin attack of Tom Sole, Iresh Saxena, Zeeshan Manzoor and Matt Milner will be the key as usual to the Lions’ chances.

Third-placed Ramsey will hope to gain ground on one of the top two by beating bottom club St Ives at Cricketfield Lane (12.30pm).

It’s fourth v third in Division Two when Castor host Huntingdon at Port Lane.

Bourne seek a seventh straight win in the Lincs Premier Division at Grimsby, while lowly Market Deeping aim to get away from the bottom two by winning at Grantham.

Deeping will also have an eye on the battle between the bottom two as Spalding entertain Boston.

It’s quarter-final day in the Rutland League’s John Wilcox Trophy on Sunday (June 25) when holders Oundle host Division Four side Barton Seagrave. A weakened Peterborough Town - the first team have a National Club KO Cup match - entertain Division One leaders Wisbech, in-form Newborough host Grantham and Barnack should be too strong at home to Isham

The first round draw for the popular Burghley Park sixes competition has taken place and holders Nassington play Market Deeping in the opening match on Monday, July 3.

Other first round ties: Oakham v Burghley Park, Barnack v Oundle Town, Market Overton v Stamford Town, Ufford Park v Bourne, Newborough v Uppingham Town, Castor v Empingham, Uffington v Ketton.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, June 24

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Old Northamptonians v Oundle Town, Peterborough Town v Finedon.

(1pm) Division Two - Northampton Saints 2nds v Peterborough Town 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Oundle 2nds v Kislingbury.

(1pm) Division Eight - Oundle 2nds v Abington.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) - Grantham v Market Deeping, Grimsby v Bourne, Spalding v Boston.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Foxton v Ketton, Histon v Wisbech, March v Eaton Socon, Nassington v Godmanchester, Ramsey v St Ives.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Burwell 2nds v Ufford Park, Castor v Huntingdon.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Bourne 2nds v Freiston, Skegness v Market Deeping 2nds, Spalding 2nds v Billingborough.

(1pm) Division One - Boston 3rds v Long Sutton, Claypole v Baston, Moulton Harrox v Skegness 2nds, Timberlands v Welby Cavaliers.

(1pm) Division Two - Grantham 4ths v Pinchbeck, Long Sutton 2nds v Heckington.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - Eaton Socon v Burghley Park, Hampton v Stamford , Waresley 2nds v Orton Park, Southill Park v Ramsey 2nds.

(1pm) Division Two - Buckden v Bharat Sports, Godmanchester v Nassington 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Biggleswade v Hampton 2nds, Burghley Park 2nds v Ramsey 3rds, Orton Park 2nds v Sawtry.

(1pm) Division Four - Brampton v Werrington, Bretton v Ickwell 2nds, Ketton 2nds v Castor 2nds, Little Paxton v King’s Keys, Newborough 2nds v Blunham 3rds.

Sunday, June 25

National Club KO area final - High Wycombe v Peterborough Town.

Rutland League

(1pm) John Wilcox Trophy quarter-finals - Barnack v Isham, Newborough v Grantham, Oundle v Barton Seagrave, Peterborough Town v Wisbech.

(1pm) Division Two - March v Castor, Whittlesey v Uffington.

(1pm) Division Three East - Nassington 2nds v Ramsey.

(1pm) Division Four East - Castor 2nds v Newborough 2nds, Uffington 2nds v Whittlesey 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four West - Benefield v Bourne 2nds, Laxton v Hampton 2nds, Weldon 2nds v Peterborough Town 2nds.