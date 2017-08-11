PREVIEW: Potential title decider in Stamford, in-form Deeping seek fourth straight win

Have your say

There’s a potential title decider in Hunts Division One tomorrow (August 12, 1pm) when leaders Newborough travel to second placed Stamford Town.

Newborough moved back to the top last weekend (August 5) with a little help from the weather. While the Bulls were beating Orton Park by three wickets, Stamford were getting washed out at Waresley seconds. Andrew Gilbert (3-25) and David Cooper (40) were Newborough’s top performers in a match reduced to 35 overs a side.

Market Deeping seek a fourth straight Lincs Premier Division win of the season tomorrow (noon) and they should get it at home to relegation-threatened Grimsby.

Cambs Division One leaders Ketton are at Eaton Socon, while second-placed Ramsey have a tricky game at Saffron Walden.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, August 12

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Geddington v Oundle, Peterborough Town v Brixworth.

(1pm) Division Two - Earls Barton v Peterborough Town 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Oundle 2nds v Wollaston 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four - Oundle 3rds v Bowden 2nds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) - Lincoln v Bourne, Market Deeping v Grimsby, Spalding v Alford.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Eaton Socon v Ketton, Godmanchester v Wisbech, Nassington v March, Saffron Walden v Ramsey.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Great Shelford v Castor, Ufford Park v Cambridge St Giles.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Boston 2nds v Stamford, Bourne 2nds v Market Deeping 2nds,

(1pm) Division One - Baston v Billingborough 2nds, Moulton Harrox v Timberlands.

(1pm) Division Two - Long Sutton 2nds v Graves Park, Spalding 3rds v Pinchbeck.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - AK 11 v Eaton Socon, Orton Park v Burghley Park, Ramsey 2nds v Waresley 2nds, Southill Park v Hampton, Stamford Town v Newborough.

(1pm) Division Two - Bharat Sports v Barnack, Peterborough Town 3rds v Nassington 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Biggleswade v Orton Park 2nds, Burghley Park 2nds v Upwood, Hampton 2nds v Huntingdon 2nds, Ramsey 3rds v Falcon.

(1pm) Division Four - Castor 2nds v Bretton, Ketton 2nds v Ickwell 2nds, King’s Keys v Kimbolton 2nds, Werrington v Newborough 2nds.

Sunday, August 13

Minor Counties Championship

Eastern Division - Cambs v Staffs (three days at Wisbech Town CC), Lincs v Herts (three days at Cleethorpes CC).

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Bourne v Ketton, Nassington v Wisbech, Oundle v Grantham, Peterborough Town v Market Deeping, Stamford v Bourne.

(1pm) Division Two - Castor v Ufford Park, King’s Keys v Burghley Park, Uppingham v March, Weldon v Uffington, Whittlesey v Newborough.

(1pm) Division Three East - Werrington v Nassington 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three West - Medbourne v Easton-on-the-Hill.

(1pm) Division Four East - Newborough 2nds v Whittlesey 2nds, Uffington 2nds v Spalding, Ufford Park 2nds v Castor 2nds.

Division Four West - Barton Seagrave v Peterborough Town 2nds, Hampton 2nds v Weldon 2nds, Laxton v Bourne 2nds, Sawtry v Huntingdon.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - St Ives v Sheikh 11.