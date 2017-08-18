PREVIEW: Possible title deciders in the Rutland League

Have your say

There are a couple of big Rutland League games on Sunday (August 20).

The top two in Division Two, March Town and King’s Keys, clash at Burrowmoor Road.

And two teams with 100 per cent winning records in Division Three East, Ramsey and Werrington, do battle at Cricketfield Lane.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, August 19

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Oundle Town v Wollaston, Rushden v Peterborough Town.

(1pm) Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds v Wellingborough Indians.

(1pm) Division Three - Stony Stratford 2nds v Oundle Town 2nds.

(1pm) Division Eight - Oundle Town 3rds v Old Northamptonians 4ths.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) - Bourne v Alford, Louth v Spalding, Sleaford v Market Deeping.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Histon v Ketton, March Town v St Ives, Nassington v Saffron Walden, Ramsey v Godmanchester, Wisbech Town v Waresley.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Kimbolton v Ufford Park, Saffron Walden 2nds v Castor.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Grantham 2nds v Bourne 2nds, Market Deeping 2nds v Boston 2nds, Stamford Town v Billingborough. (1pm) Division One - Baston v Moulton Harrox, Billingborough v Welby Cavaliers, Timberlands v Long Sutton.

(1pm) Division Two - Pinchbeck v Graves Park, Spalding 3rds v Heckington.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - AK 11 v Waresley 2nds, Burghley Park v Orton Park, Eaton Socon 2nds v Stamford, Southill Park v Newborough.

(1pm) Division Two - Alconbury v Barnack, Blunham 2nds v Nassington 2nds, Buckden v Peterborough Town 3rds, Godmanchester 2nds v Bharat Sports.

(1pm) Division Three - Hampton 2nds v Falcon, Orton Park 2nds v Biggleswade, Ramsey 3rds v Burgley Park 2nds, Sawtry v Huntingdon 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four - Blunham 3rds v Werrington, Bretton v Kimbolton 2nds, Castor 2nds v King’s Keys, Ketton 2nds v Brampton, Newborough 2nds v Little Paxton.

Sunday, August 20

Northants Twenty/20 Finals Day

Semi-finals (from 10.30am, at Rushton CC) - Rushton v Peterborough Town, Old Northamptonians v Finedon.

Followed by final.

Rutland League

(12.30pm) Division One - Bourne v Wisbech Town, Grantham v Barnack, Ketton v Peterborough Town, Market Deeping v Oundle Town, Nassington v Stamford Town.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Burghley Park v Weldon, March Town v King’s Keys, Newborough v Castor, Uppingham v Whittlesey, Uffington v Ufford Park.

(12.30pm) Division Three East - Long Sutton v Nassington 2nds, Ramsey v Werrington.

(12.30pm) Division Three West - Easton-on-the-Hill v Kimbolton.

(12.30pm) Division Four East - Ufford Park 2nds v Uffington 2nds, Whittlesey 2nds v Moulton Harrox.

(12.30pm) Division Four West - Laxton v Huntingdon, Peterborough Town 2nds v Benefield, Weldon 2nds v Hampton 2nds.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - Addida v Godmanchester 3rds, Upwood v Sheikh.