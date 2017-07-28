PREVIEW: Peterborough Town must clear their biggest hurdle at Bretton Gate

Peterborough Town face their biggest remaining obstacle to their bid to win another Northants Premier Division title tomorrow (July 29, noon).

Reigning champions Old Northamptonians are at Bretton Gate and Town skipper David Clarke believes they are the most dangerous threat to his team’s current status as top-flight top dogs.

Alex Mitchell is back for Peterborough Town for the Old Northamptonians match.

ONs, who went through last season unbeaten, are currently third 14 points behind Town who are one of three teams to have beaten them this summer.

There should be a bumper Bretton Gate crowd to watch the action as the match coincides with Town’s popular annual Chairman’s Day.

“It’s a game we’re all looking forward to,” Clarke stated. “There’s always a decent crowd watching on Chairman’s Day which adds a bit to the occasion.

“Hopefully we’ll be the ones inspired in what is bound to be a tough match, probably the toughest of all the games we have left.

“ONs have some quality players and they will still believe they can retain their title even though they’ve lost a few games this summer.

“I’ve always said the matches between the top four will decide who wins the league and ONs are the first of those games. We played well when we beat them at their place and we will have to play well again tomorrow. It should be a close, exciting game between two top teams.”

Oundle actually moved into the top four after last Saturday’s (June 22) rained off game against Town, but Clarke sees the games at home to second-placed Rushton on August 26 and at fifth-placed Finedon on September 9 as the other key clashes of the summer.

Oundle will do well to maintain their title push as leading players Hanno Kotze and Cameron Wake will be unavailable from the middle of August.

Alex Mitchell returns to the Town team tomorrow in place of second-team skipper Kyle Medcalf.

Clarke doesn’t expect fast bowler David Sayer to have recovered from his latest back complaint in time to play.