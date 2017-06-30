PREVIEW: Peterborough Town could be back on top by Saturday night

There’s a great chance Peterborough Town will be top of the Northants Premier Division table tomorrow night (July 1).

While the city side travel to mid-table Geddington, leaders Rushton have a tough game at reigning champions Old Northamptonians.

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke in action against Finedon.

Rushton currently top the table by a point with Town second ahead of ONs by virtue of having won more games.

Oundle have dropped off the pace slightly after losing in agonising fashion by four runs at ONs last weekend when Town were beating fierce rivals Finedon by 65 runs at Bretton Gate.

“It’s a gripping title race,” Town skipper David Clarke said. “But we fancy we will be hard to dislodge once we get back to the top.

“There’s a chance that could happen this weekend, although Geddington will be no pushovers.

“They were promoted back to the Premier Division for the start of this season and they appear to have learnt from past mistakes by recruiting well in the close season.

“It’s a game we expect to win, but only if we play to our best.

“We were back to our old selves last weekend. We probably should have scored more runs, but our gameplan in the field was to build pressure through our spinners and force mistakes.

“We squeezed really well and Finedon couldn’t cope. It was an excellent win and if we can repeat that form for the rest of the season we will go close to finishing top.

“I’d rather Oundle had won last weekend as ONs will probably be a bigger threat for the title in the long term.”

Clarke has added new member Hewa Atapattu to the 11 who beat Finedon for the trip to Geddington. Atapattu has impressed in the second team since joining the club earlier this month.

Town’s scheduled Northants T20 quarter-final against Oundle was postponed because of a waterlogged Bretton Gate pitch on Tuesday. The teams will try again next Wednesday (July 5, 6.15pm).