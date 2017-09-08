PREVIEW: Peterborough Town are showing title-winning form

Peterborough Town have hit form at just the right time as the Northants Premier Division title race comes down to a two-match, three-horse race.

Town crushed Northampton Saints by nine wickets at Bretton Gate last weekend to stay in touch with leaders Old Northamptonians.

Alex Mitchell misses Peterborough Town's match at Finedon.

Third-placed Rushton dropped points against Oundle who host ONs tomorrow (September 9) when Town have an awkward trip to Finedon.

And it’s Rushton at home to ONs on the final Saturday (September 16) of the season when Town host mid-table Geddington so it’s all to play for.

“We are playing very well right now,” Town skipper David Clarke stated. “Our big players have hit form. Asim Butt doesn’t look like getting out, while Paul McMahon delivered his best bowling spell of the season against Saints.

“It’s always a very competitive game at Finedon and they will be motivated to beat us and stop us winning the title, but if we play to our best we have a great chance of winning and taking the title race down to the wire.

“Ideally we want Rushton to win tomorrow (at Saints) to make sure they have something to play for against ONs. ONs won’t find it easy at Oundle either, but we must concentrate on winning our own game and then see what’s happened elsewhere.”

McMahon claimed 7-30 against Saints who were dismissed for 147, a total Butt (88no from 60 balls) and Clarke (52) made a nonsense of as Town raced to victory in under 19 overs

Town welcome star all-rounder Lewis Bruce back tomorrow, but are without top order batsman Alex Mitchell.

ONs fielded current England one-day international David Willey in their win last weekend - he played for the club as a youngster - but he’s not expected at Milton Road this Saturday.

Peterborough Town seconds late surge towards promotion from Northants Division Two continues with a home game against Northampton Saints seconds tomorrow (noon).

Town have won their last five matches, but with two games to go they still have 21 points to make up on second-placed Kettering.

Richard Kendall (6-29) was the star of last weekend’s seven-wicket win at Old.