PREVIEW: Opportunity knocks for Cambs on busy Bank Holiday weekend

Cambridgeshire have the ideal opportunity to build on last Sunday’s (April 23) thrilling Unicorns Trophy victory over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A team skippered by Peterborough Town’s Lewis Bruce takes on Lincolsnhire at Grantham CC on Sunday (April 30) and then travels to Horsford CC on Monday (May 1) to play Norfolk.

LIncs captain Carl Wilson.

Bruce is joined by Town team-mates Asim Butt, who smashed a brilliant ton against Northumberland, and Joe Dawborn for both matches. James Williams of Wisbech is also involved.

It’s Lincolnshire’s first game in this season’s competition. They are skippered by Bourne wicket-keeper Carl Wilson this season.

Cambs v Lincs: Arksey, Bruce, Butt, Dawborn, Gordon, Rippington, Seabrook, Smith B, Summerskill, West, Williams.

v Norfolk: as above with M. Pepper instead of Rippington.