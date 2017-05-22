PREVIEW: Ketton, the kings of Twenty/20, are back in action

Ketton’s all-star Twenty/20 side make their seasonal bow in a Stamford Charity Cup quarter-final tonight (May 22).

The Lions won the Charity Cup and the Stamford KO Shield last year amid a blizzard of boundaries. Tonight they host Barnack at Pit Lane (6.15pm), but it’s unlikely new all-round star Tom Sole will be in action.

Asim Butt will grace any Twenty/20 game.

Sole cracked 54 and took 1-69 in 10 overs on his debut for Northants in a 13-run one-day friendly defeat at the hands of the touring South African team yesterday (May 21). Sole’s victim was outstanding opener Hashim Amla, but his batting really impressed as he struck three sixes in his 43-ball knock.

Peterborough Town professional Asim Butt is expected to play for Barnack.

Bourne finished runners-up in the Charity Cup last season. They should be too strong for Uffington in their quarter final tonight, wnile Market Deeping host Castor and Nassington entertain Stamford Town.

It’s a busy three days for Bourne. Tomorrow (May 23) they are at home to Nassington in a delayed Jaidka Cup tie before travelling to Castor, again in the Jaidka Cup, on Wednesday (May 24).

FIXTURES

Monday, May 22

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Quarter-finals: Ketton v Barnack, Market Deeping v Castor, Nassington v Stamford, Uffington v Bourne.

Tuesday, May 23

JAIDKA CUP

Zone A - Bourne v Nassington.

Wednesday, May 24

JAIDKA CUP

Zone A - Peterborough Town v Market Deeping, Castor v Bourne.

Zone B - March v Wisbech.