PREVIEW: Holders in Trophy semi-final action against Bulls, another big date for Bourne

Holders Oundle Town will be hot favourites to beat Newborough Bulls in the semi-finals of the Rutland League’s John Wilcox Trophy on Sunday (July 23, 1pm).

Division Two side Newborough are the only team from outside the top flight left in the competition.

Division One leaders Wisbech travel to Barnack in the other semi-final and they will expect to beat a team without star men Asim Butt and Ajaz Akhtar who have commitments with Peterborough Town.

It’s third v second as Bourne host Grantham in the Lincs Premier Division at the Abbey Lawns tomorrow (July 22, noon).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, July 22

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Oundle v Peterborough Town.

(1pm) Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds v Kettering.

(1pm) Division Three - Irchester v Oundle 2nds.

(1pm) Division Eight - Raunds v Ounde 3rds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) Premier Division - Alford v Market Deeping, Bourne v Grantham, Sleaford v Spalding.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Histon v Ramsey, Ketton v Waresley, March v Saffron Walden, Wisbech v Nassington.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Huntingdon v Castor, Ufford Park v Burwell 2nds.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Market Deeping 2nds v Skegness, Spalding 2nds v Sleaford 2nds, Stamford v Bourne 2nds.

(1pm) Division One - Billingborough 2nds v Moulton Harrox, Long Sutton v Badston, Welby Cavaliers v Timberlands.

(1pm) Division Two - Pinchbeck v Belton Park.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - AK 11 v Stamford, Burghley Park v Newborough, Orton Park v Hampton, Ramsey 2nds v Eaton Socon.

(1pm) Division Two - Godmanchester 2nds v Barnack, Nassington 2nds v Bharat Sports, Peterborough Town 3rds v Barnack.

(1pm) Division Three - Falcon v Orton Park 2nds, Hampton 2nds v Ramsey 3rds, Sawtry v Biggleswade, Upwood v Burghley Park 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four - King’s Keys v Ketton 2nds, Newborough 2nds v Castor 2nds, Werrington v Bretton.

Sunday, July 23

Northants Twenty/20 Cup Finals Day: Peterborough Town, Finedon, Old Northamptonians, Rushton (draw made on the day, at Northampton County Ground).

Rutland League

(1pm) John Wilcox Trophy semi-finals - Newborough v Oundle Town, Wisbech Town v Barnack.

(1pm) Division Two - Castor v Uffington.

(1pm) Division Three East - Hampton v Market Overton, Werrington v Alconbury.

(1pm) Division Three West - Easton-on-the-Hill v Medbourne.

(1pm) Division Four East - Newborough 2nds v Market Deeping 2nds, Uffington 2nds v Castor 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four West - Laxton v Benefield, Sawtry v Bourne 2nds.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Division Two - Spalding 3rds v Freiston 2nds.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five -Sheikh 11 v Upwood