PREVIEW: Crunch battle between Deeping and Spalding, top run scorer takes on top wicket-taker

It’s crunch time in the Lincs Premier Division tomorrow (July 1) for relegation battlers Market Deeping and Spalding.

The local rivals fill the two relegation places ahead of tomorrow’s key clash at Outgang Road (noon).

Ross Keymer of Ufford Park is the leading run scorer in Cambs Division Two.

Both have won two of nine completed matches. The losers tomorrow could well be cast adrift at the bottom.

There is added spice tomorrow as Spalding were not best pleased to lose two young players to Deeping in the close season.

No such problems for Bourne who have won their last seven completed matches to sit third in the table. They host Sleaford tomorrow.

A win for Ketton against reigning champions Foxton tomorrow would enable Rob Vitas’ team to start dreaming of a first Cambs Division One title in their history.

Ketton beat Foxton by five wickets runs away from home last weekend (June 24) to establish a 40-point lead at the top. Tomorrow marks the half-way point of the season.

Second-placed Ramsey (away to struggling St Ives) and third-placed Wisbech (home to Histon) should win their matches.

There’s a derby in Division Two as Ufford Park host Castor in a battle between two teams on the fringes of the promotion race.

The battle between ace Castor opening bowler Stuart Dockerill and free-scoring Ufford Park opening batsman Ross Keymer will be key.

Keymer is the division’s leading run scorer with 585 at an average of 83.57 with three hundreds.

Dockerill is the leading wicket taker with 33 at a cost of just 7.91 runs apiece.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, July 1

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Geddington v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Horton House.

(1pm) Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds v Long Buckby.

(1pm) Division Three - Horton House 2nds v Oundle 2nds.

(1pm) Division Eight - Bugbrooke v Oundle 3rds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) Premier Division - Bourne v Sleaford, Market Deeping v Spalding.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Eaton Socon v March, Godmanchester v Nassington, Ketton v Foxton, St Ives v Ramsey, Wisbech v Histon.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Ufford Park v Castor.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Freiston v Stamford, Skegness v Spalding 2nds.

(1pm) Division One - Baston v Skegness 2nds, Claypole v Moulton Harrox, Long Sutton v Billingborough 2nds.

(1pm) Division Two - Belton Park 2nds v Long Sutton 2nds, Graves Park v Pinchbeck, Spalding 3rds v Grantham 4ths.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - AK 11 v Orton Park, Burghley Park v Eaton Socon 2nds, Hampton v Newborough, Stamford v Ramsey 2nds.

(1pm) Division Two - Barnack v Houghton & Wyton, Bharat Sports b Godmanchester 2nds, Ickwell v Peterborough Town 3rds, Nassington 2nds v Alconbury.

(1pm) Division Three - Huntingdon 2nds v Hampton 2nds, Orton Park 2nds v Burghley Park 2nds, Sawtry v Falcon.

(1pm) Division Four - Blunham 3rds v King’s Keys, Castor 2nds v Hemingford Park, Newborough 2nds v Bretton, Werrington v Ketton.

Sunday, July 2

Minor Counties Championship

(11am) Eastern Division - Cambridgeshire v Northumberland (at March Town CC, three days).

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Bourne v Market Deeping, Ketton v Stamford, Oundle v Barnack, Peterborough Town v Nassington, Wisbech v Grantham.

(1pm) Division Two - King’s Keys v Newborough, Uppingham v Burghley Park, Weldon v Ufford Park.

(1pm) Division Three East - Alconbury v Werrington, Long Sutton v Market Overton.

(1pm) Division Three West - Stewart & Lloyds v Easton-on-the-Hill.

(1pm) Division Four East - Castor 2nds v Spalding, Market Deeping 2nds v Newborough 2nds, Moulton Harrox v Ufford Park 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four West - Hampton 2nds v Benefield, Huntingdon v Sawtry.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Three - Ramsey 2nds v Orton Park 2nds.

(1pm) Division Five - Addida v Warboys, Sheikh 11 v Godmanchester 3rds.