PREVIEW: Can anyone stop the mighty Peterborough Town?

Peterborough Town have emerged as strong favourites for the Northants Premier Division title, even though they’ve played just five games.

The city side have dominated all opponents this summer, including second-placed Oundle, reigning champions Old Northamptonians and Horton House, the team who were second before they were demolished at Bretton Gate last weekend (May 20).

This isn’t the strongest all-round Town line-up in recent history, but their regular title rivals ONs, Rushden and Finedon all appear to have regressed dramatically.

Complacency could be Town’s biggest problem going forward, but captain David Clarke is adamant that won’t happen.

“I have a team of players who love winning,” Clarke stated ahead of tomorrow’s (May 27) trip to Brixworth. “We are determined to get our title back and we know we can’t be complacent if we are to make it happen.

“We’ve looked strong so far. We’ve been the better team in every game, but there is a long way to go.

“We’re at Brixworth this weekend. We usually do well there, but they have a couple of Cambridge University players in their side so we are taking nothing for granted.”

Clarke has named an unchanged side for the trip to Brixworth, the venue which saw Joe Dawborn take all 10 home wickets in 2015.

Town seconds have endured a tough start to the Division Two season with just one win from five matches. They sit one place outside the relegation zone ahead of a home game against leaders Earls Barton tomorrow (1pm).

One consolation is a 500th Northants League wicket for Richard Kendall. The wily performer, a regular number 11, also hasn’t been dismissed since July, 2015.

Town open their Northants T20 campaign with a home game against Division Five leaders Higham Ferrars next Tuesday (May 30).