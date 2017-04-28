PREVIEW: Busy Bourne, big game for Wisbech, local affair at Ramsey

Bourne CC host a regional round of the Lincs Twenty/20 Cup on Monday (May 1, from 10.30).

Neighbours Market Deeping and Spalding are the visitors for a round robin competition in the Winkworth Cup.

Deeping and Spalding kick off the action with the losers then taking on favourites Bourne. Only the winners of the group move through to the next stage.

Bourne warm up with a Lincs Premier Division game against Louth at the Abbey Lawns tomorrow (April 29, noon). Deeping are at Lincoln and Spalding travel to Woodhall Spa. All three local teams lost their opening league games.

Big game in Cambs Division One tomorrow sees reigning champions Foxton host in-form Wisbech Town. Ramsey entertain March Town in an all local affair.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 29

Northants League

(Noon): Premier Division - Oundle v Rushden, Stony St v Peterborough Town.

(1pm) Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds v Irthlingborough 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Wellingborough OGs v Oundle 2nds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon): Bourne v Louth, Lincoln v Market Deeping, Woodhall Spa v Spalding.

Cambs League

(12.30pm): Division One - Foxton v Wisbech, Histon v Nassington, Ketton v Godmanchester, Ramsey v March.

Division Two: Castor v Cambridge St Giles, Ufford Park v Granta 2nds.

South Lincs League

(1pm): Premier Division - Market Deeping 2nds v Bourne 2nds, Spalding 2nds v Boston 2nds, Stamford v Woodhall Spa 2nds.

Division One - Long Sutton v Timberlands.

League Cup: Baston v Claypole.

Hunts League

(1pm): Division One - Burghley Park v Southill Park, Newborough v AK 11, Orton Park v Ramsey 2nds, Waresley 2nds v Hampton,

Division Two - Ickwell v Barnack, Nassington 2nds v Buckden, Peterborough Town 3rds v Bharat Sports.

Division Three - Upwood v Hampton 2nds.

Division Four - Bretton v Ketton 2nds

Sunday, April 30

Unicorns KO Trophy

(11am): Lincolnshire v Cambridgeshire (at Grantham).

Rutland League

(12.30pm) Division One: Bourne v Oundle, Ketton v Grantham, Market Deeping v Stamford, Nassington v Barnack, Peterborough Town v Wisbech.

Division Two: Burghley Park v Castor, King’s Keys v Whittlesey, Newborough v Ufford Park, Uffington v March.

Division Three (East): Alconbury v Nassington 2nds, Hampton v Werrington, Market Overton v Ramsey.

Division Three (West): Thrapston v Easton-on-the-Hill.

Division Four (East): Moulton Harrox v Market Deeping 2nds .

Division Four (West): Barton Seagrave v Benefield, Weldon 2nds v Sawtry.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Division Two: Frieston v Long Sutton 2nds.

Monday, May 1

Unicorns KO Trophy

(11am): Norfolk v Cambridgeshire (at Horsford)

Winkworth Cup: (10.30am) Bourne v Market Deeping v Spalding (at Bourne).