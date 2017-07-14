PREVIEW: Bulls in massive match, in-form Stamford wait for a slip-up

There’s a huge game for Newborough Bulls tomorrow (July 15, 1pm) as they bid to make an immediate return to Cambs League cricket.

The Bulls moved back to the top of Hunts Division One last weekend thanks to a crushing 157-run win over Waresley seconds and a first defeat of the season for previous leaders Southill Park.

Gareth Clingo struck a half century for Newborough against Waresley.

And it’s Southill Park who visit St Martin’s Road tomorrow. Only the champions are promoted to Cambs Division Two.

Former skipper Ross Harris clubbed 104 not out for Newborough against Waresley as his side piled up 281-4 in 45 overs. Experienced pair Dave Stratton and Gareth Clingo also posted half centuries.

But Stamford Town also have their eye on the big prize. They are close up in third place following their 118-run success at Orton Park to make it a remarkable six maximum-points wins in a row.

Runs have come easy in recent weeks for Stamford. Andy Hulme (84) and Ben Peck (66) did most of the damage in a 291-9 total at Orton. Stamford have an attractive local derby against Burghley Park tomorrow.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday, July 15

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Peterborough Town v Stony Stratford, Rushden v Oundle Town.

(1pm) Division Two - Irthlingborough v Peterborough Town 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Oundle Town 2nds v Wellingborough Old Grammarians.

(1pm) Division Eight - Oundle Town 3rds v Barton Seagrave.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) - Louth v Bourne, Market Deeping v Lincoln, Spalding v Woodhall Spa.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Godmanchester v Ketton, March Town v Ramsey, Nassington v Histon, Wisbech Town v Foxton.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Granta 2nds v Ufford Park, Cambrudge St Giles v Castor.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Boston 2nds v Spalding 2nds, Bourne 2nds v Skegness 2nds, Woodhall Spa 2nds v Stamford.

(1pm) Division One - Boston 3rds v Welby Cavaliers, Moulton Harrox v Long Sutton, Timberlands v Baston.

(1pm) Division Two - Grantham 4ths v Spalding 3rds, Graves Park v Long Sutton 2nds.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - Hampton v AK 11, Newborough v Southill Park, Ramsey 2nds v Orton Park, Stamford v Burghley Park.

(1pm) Division Two - Barnack v Blunham 2nds, Houghton & Wyton v Peterborough Town 3rds, Ickwell v Nassington 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Falcon v Hampton 2nds, Sawtry v Burghley Park 2nds, Upwood v Ramsey 3rds.

(1pm) Division Four - Brampton v Bretton, Castor 2nds v Blunham 3rds, Ketton 2nds v Kimbolton 2nds, Little Paxton v Newborough 2nds, Werrington v King’s Keys.

Sunday, July 16

Minor Counties Championship

(Three days, 11am) Eastern Division - Beds v Lincs (at Bedford Modern School), Herts v Cambs (Long Marston).

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Barnack v Nassington, Grantham v Ketton, Stamford v Market Deeping, Wisbech Town v Peterborough Town.

(1pm) Division Two - Castor v Burghley Park, March Town v Uffington, Ufford Park v Newborough, Whittlesey v King’s Keys.

(1pm) Division Three East - Nassington 2nds v Alconbury, Ramsey v Market Overton, Werrington v Hampton.

(1pm) Division Three West - Easton-on-the-Hill v Thrapston.

(1pm) Division Four East - Market Deeping 2nds v Moulton Harrox, Newborough 2nds v Ufford Park 2nds, Spalding v Castor 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four West - Bourne 2nds v Laxton, Hampton 2nds v Sawtry, Peterborough Town 2nds v Weldon.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Division Two - Pinchbeck v Freiston.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - Sheikh 11 v St Ives.