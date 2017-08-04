PREVIEW: Bourne prepare to battle Cavaliers

Have your say

Bourne take part in a Midlands heat of the National T20 Cup at Wellbeck CC on Sunday (August 6)

Bourrne, the Lincolnshire champions, tackle West Indian Cavaliers (Notts) in a semi-final with the winners playing in a final straight afterwards.

James Hook bowling for Market Deeping against Bourne.

Third-placed Bourne will attempt to get their Lincs Premier Division title challenge back on track tomorrow (August 5) when hosting Woodhall Spa.

Bourne were crushed by nine wickets by neighbours Market Deeping last weekend. Deeping are at Boston tomorrow.

Second-placed Ramsey, fresh from becoming the first Cambs Division One club last weekend to topple Ketton last weekend, entertain third-placed Ramsey.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, August 5

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Horton House v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Finedon.

(1pm) Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds v Great Houghton.

(1pm) Division Three - Great Oakley v Oundle 2nds.

(1pm) Division Eight - St Michaels v Oundle 3rds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) - Boston v Market Deeping, Bourne v Woodhall Spa, Bracebridge Heath v Spalding.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Histon v March, Ketton v Nassington, Ramsey v Wisbech.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Castor v Kimbolton, Saffron Walden v Ufford Park.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Market Deeping 2nds v Spalding 2nds, Woodhall Spa 2nds v Bourne 2nds.

(1pm) Division One - Skegness 2nds v Long Sutton, Timberlands v Moulton Harrox, Welby Cavaliers v Baston.

(1pm) Division Two - Heckington v Long Sutton 2nds.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - Burghley Park v Ramsey 2nds, Hampton v Eaton Socon 2nds, Newborough v Orton Park, Southill Park v AK 11, Waresley 2nds v Stamford.

(1pm) Division Two - Barnack v Buckden, Bharat Sports v Ickwell, Nassington 2nds v Peterborough Town 3rds.

(1pm) Division Three - Biggleswade v Burghley Park 2nds, Orton Park 2nds v Ramsey 3rds, Sawtry v Upwood.

(1pm) Division Four - Blunham 3rds v Ketton 2nds, Brampton v Castor 2nds, Ickwell 2nds v Bretton, Kimbolton 2nds v Newborough 2nds, King’s Keys v Hemingford Park, Little Paxton v Werrington.

Sunday August 6

National T20 - Bourne v West Indian Cavaliers (at Wellbeck CC).

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Barnack v Wisbech, Grantham v Peterborough Town, Ketton v Market Deeping, Nassington v Bourne, Stamford v Oundle.

(1pm) Division Two - Castor v Weldon, March v Burghley Park, Newborough v Uppingham, Uffington v King’s Keys, Ufford Park v Whittlesey.

(1pm) Division Three West - Medbourne v Finedon.

(1pm) Division Three East - Long Sutton v Werrington.

(1pm) Division Four East - Market Deeping 2nds v Uffington, Moulton Harrox v Castor 2nds, Spalding v Newborough 2nds, Whittlesey 2nds v Ufford Park 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four West - Benefield v Barton Seagrave, Bourne 2nds v Peterborough Town 2nds, Huntingdon v Hampton 2nds, Sawtry v Weldon 2nds.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Division Two - Freiston v Pinchbeck.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - Addida v Buckden, Warboys v Sheikh 11.