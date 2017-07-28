PREVIEW: Big weekend ahead for Bourne

Have your say

Bourne are heading into the biggest weekend of their season.

Pete Morgan’s men make the short trip down the A15 to tackle Market Deeping in the Lincs Premier Division tomorrow (July 29, noon) before competing in a Midlands heat of the National T20 competition the following day.

Third-placed Bourne haven’t lost a Premier Division League game since May 6, but face a Deeping side fighting for their lives at this level who collected a morale-boosting win at relegation rivals Alford last weekend.

Bourne’s semi-final opposition at Notts-based Cuckney FC are the powerful West Indian Cavaliers side, the Nottinghamshire T20 champions. They boast an all-star line-up including former England Test player Usman Afzaal and former Notts star Bilal Shafayat. They are one of the teams Peterborough Town beat on their way to the national semi-finals in 2014 when they also included Pakistani Test legend Saqlain Mushtaq.

Bourne are representing Lincs. If they beat the Cavaliers they will play Sheffield Collegiate or Sandiacre in the final.

The top two in Cambs Division One clash at Cricketfield Lane tomorrow when Ramsey host unbeaten leaders Ketton (12.30pm).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, July 29

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Northampton Saints v Oundle, Peterborough Town v Old Northamptonians.

(1pm) Division Two - Old Wellingburians v Peterborough Town 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Oundle 2nds v Heyford, Oundle 3rds v Overstone Park.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) Premier Division - Market Deeping v Bourne, Spalding v Lincoln.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Nassington v Eaton Socon, Ramsey v Ketton, Waresley v March, Wisbech v St Ives.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Great Shelford v Ufford Park, Sawston & Babraham v Castor.

South Lincs League

(1pm) League Cup semi-final - Claypole v Long Sutton.

(1pm) Premier Division - Billingborough v Market Deeping 2nds, Sleaford 2nds v Stamford Town, Spalding 2nds v Grantham 2nds.

(1pm) Division One - Skegness 2nds v Welby Cavaliers.

(1pm) Division Two - Long Sutton v Freiston.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - Burghley Park v Hampton, Eaton Socon v AK 11, Newborough v Ramsey 2nds, Stamford Town v Southill Park.

(1pm) Division Two - Alconbury v Peterborough Town 3rds, Barnack v Bharat Sports.

(1pm) Division Three - Biggleswade v Ramsey 3rds, Falcon v Burghley Park 2nds, Orton Park 2nds v Huntingdon 2nds, Upwood v Sawtry.

(1pm) Division Four - Bretton v Hemingford Park, Ickwell v King’s Keys, Ketton 2nds v Newborough 2nds, Little Paxton v Castor 2nds, Werrington v Kimbolton 2nds.

Sunday, July 30

Minor Counties Championship

Eastern Division - Bucks v Cambs (first day of three at Chesham).

National Twenty/20 Cup

Midlands semi-final - Bourne v West Indian Cavaliers, followed by a final.

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Bourne v Barnack, Market Deeping v Grantham, Nassington v Ketton, Peterborough Town v Stamford Town, Wisbech v Oundle.

(1pm) Division Two - Burghley Park v Uffington, King’s Keys v Castor, Newborough v March, Uppingham v Ufford Park, Whittlesey v Weldon/

(1pm) Division Three East - Alconbury v Ramsey, Long Sutton v Hampton.

(1pm) Division Three West - Finedon v Easton-on-the-Hill.

(1pm) Division Four East - Castor 2nds v Market Deeping 2nds, Spalding v Uffington 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four West - Hampton 2nds v Barton Seagrave, Huntingdon v Benefield, Sawtry v Peterborough Town 2nds, Weldon v Laxton.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - Addida v Houghton & Wyton.