PREVIEW: Battle to be re-joined at Barnack

There’s a second attempt to play the big Rutland Division One relegation battle between Barnack and Market Deeping on Sunday (September 24, 12.30pm).

The original meeting scheduled for last weekend was abandoned by the home side because playing conditions were deemed unsafe.

But the Rutland League committee overruled that decision as the correct procedure for abandoned matches hadn’t been followed.

There are a smattering of games in the South Lincs League as well as the Rutland League as the cricket season comes to a close this weekend.

Bourne seconds require five points from their final game against Barton Seagrave to seal promotion from Division Four West of the Rutland League.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, September 23

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division: Stamford v Spalding 2nds.

(1pm) Division One: Belton Park v Baston, Long Sutton v Boston 3rds, Skegness 2nds v Moulton Harrox.

Sunday, September 24

Rutland League

(12.30pm): Division One: Barnack v Market Deeping.

(12.30pm) Division Three East: Nassington 2nds v Hampton.

(12.30pm) Division Four East: Ufford Park 2nds v Moulton Harrox.

(12.30pm) Division Four West: Bourne 2nds v Barton Seagrave.