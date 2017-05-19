PREVIEW: Battle of the top two at Bretton Gate

Peterborough Town have hit the top of the Northants Premier Division after just four games...and they intend to stay there.

Town’s 47-run win at the home of champions Old Northamptonians last weekend (May 13) was a real statement of intent as the city side travelled without two of their top five batsmen.

Alex Mitchell returns to the Peterborough Town side to face Horton House.

Town overhauled Horton House by a point at the top of the table as a result and by happy coincidence the teams clash at Bretton Gate tomorrow (May 20, noon).

“Horton House have been the surprise of the season so far,” Town all-rounder Lewis Bruce, who skippered the side at ONs, said: “They are scoring plenty of runs with Euan Cox hitting two centuries, but I doubt they have the strength in depth in their bowling to stay in contention for the title.

“It’s a game to look forward to for us though. It was a bonus that last weekend’s excellent win took us to the top of the table and the aim now is to stay there for the rest of the season.

“It’s going to be tough to bowl anyone out on our wicket this season, but we must have the best all-round bowling attack in the competition.”

Opening batsman David Clarke is back to skipper Town against Horton and in-form middle order man Alex Mitchell also returns. Daniel Oldham and Kyle Medcalf drop down to the seconds.

Oundle are currently third after an unbeaten start to the season continued with a 91-run win over Northampton Saints last weekend.

Oundle’s title credentials will receive another test at Finedon tomorrow.

Peterborough Town seconds are up and running in Division Two after breaking a run of three straight defeats with a 48-run win over Old Wellingborians at Bretton Gate last Saturday.

Scott Howard cracked 96 of Town’s 182 before Richard Kendall took 3-14 from 13 overs.

Town firsts are sending a team shorn of a few star men to Oxfrodshire to face Great & Little Tew in the National Club Knockout on Sunday.

Town (v Horton House): D. Clarke, A. Butt, L. Bruce, K. Judd, A. Mitchell, P. McMahon, D. Sayer, J. Dawborn, C. Milner, J. Smith, M. Danyaal.

Town (v Great & Little Tew): D. Clarke, J. Dawbornb, S. Howard, K. Judd, C. Milner, A. Mitchell, M. Danyaal, M. Saif, D. Oldham, C. Parnell, D. Sayer.

Big game in Cambs Division One tomorrow takes place at Harecroft Road as top dogs Ketton travel to tackle third-placed Wisbech.

Market Deeping must have a great chance of their first Lincs Premier Division win at home to fellow strugglers Boston Town.

FIXTURES

Saturday, May 20

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Finedon v Oundle, Peterborough Town v Horton House.

(1pm) Division Two - Great Houghton v Peterborough Town 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Oundle 2nds v Great Oakley.

(1pm) Division Eight - Oundle 3rds v Raunds 2nds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) Market Deeping v Boston, Spalding v Bracebridge Heath, Woodhall Spa v Bourne.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Godmanchester v March, Nassington v Foxton, Waresley v Ramsey, Wisbech v Ketton.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Kimbolton v Castor, Ufford Park v Saffron Walden II

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Bourne II v Woodhall Spa II, Spalding II v Market Deeping II.

(1pm) Division One - Welby Cavaliers v Belton Park.

(1pm) Division Two - Belton Park II v Spalding III.

(1pm) League Cup Division A - Billingborough II v Long Sutton II.

(1pm) League Cup Division D - Long Sutton v Moulton Harrox.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - Hampton v Waresley II, Orton Park v Newborough, Ramsey II v Burghley Park, Stamford v AK 11.

(1pm) Division Two - Barnack v Ickwell, Bharat Sports v Blunham II, Buckden v Nassington II, Peterborough Town III v Alconbury.

(1pm) Division Three - Biggleswade v Sawtry, Burghley Park II v Warboys, Falcon v Upwood, Huntingdon IIv Orton Park II, Ramsey III v Hampton 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four - Castor II v Brampton, Hemingford Park v King’s Keys, Ickwell II v Werrington, Ketton IIv Bretton, Newborough II v Kimbolton II.

Sunday, May 21

National Club Knockout

Second round: Great & Little Tew v Peterborough Town.

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Bourne v Nassington, Market Deeping v Ketton, Oundle v Stamford, Peterborough Town v Grantham, Wisbech v Barnack.

(1pm): Division Two - Burghley Park v March, King’s Keys v Uffington, Uppingham v Newborough, Weldon v Castor, Whittlesey v Ufford Park.

(1pm) Division Three East - Hampton v Nassington II, Werrington v Long Sutton.

(1pm) Division Three West - East Carlton v Easton-on-the-Hill.

(1pm) Division Four East - Castor II v Moulton Harrox, Newborough II v Spalding, Uffington II v Market Deeping II, Ufford Park II v WhittleseyII.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - Houghton & Wyton v Sheikh 11.