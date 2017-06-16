PREVIEW: Basement battle at Market Deeping

There’s a big game at the bottom of the Lincs Premier Division tomorrow (June 17, noon) when Market Deeping host Louth at Outgang Road.

Deeping are third from bottom, one place ahead of Louth, but there are just two points between them.

Bourne seek a sixth straight win and should get it as bottom club Boston are coming to the Abbey Lawns.

Ketton’s pursuit of four trophies continues with a home Cambs Division One match against March tomorrow (12.30pm) and a trip to Oundle in Rutland Division One on Sunday (1pm). The Lions are top of both divisions.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, June 17

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Northampton Saints v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Rushton.

(1pm) Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds v Old.

(1pm) Division Three - Rothwell v Oundle 2nds.

(1pm) Division Eight - Old Northamptonians 4ths v Oundle 3rds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) - Bourne v Baston, Market Deeping v Louth, Spalding v Grantham.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Eaton Socon v Ramsey, Ketton v March, Nassington v St Ives, Wisbech v Saffron Walden.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Castor v Warboys, Huntingdon v Ufford Park).

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Boston v Bourne 2nds, Grantham 2nds v Market Deeping 2nds, Skegness v Stamford, Spalding 2nds v Woodhall Spa.

(1pm) Division One - Baston v Welby Cavaliers, Boston 3rds v Moulton Harrox, Claypole v Long Sutton.

(1pm) Division Two - Heckington v Spalding 3rds, Long Sutton 2nds v Pinchbeck.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - AK 11 v Newborough, Hampton v Orton Park, Ramsey 2nds v Southill Park, Stamford v Eaton Socon 2nds, Waresley 2nds v Burghley Park.

(1pm) Division Two - Alconbury v Nassington 2nds, Blunham 2nds v Bharat Sports, Houghton & W v Barnack, Peterboro’ Town 3rds v God’chester 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three - Biggleswade v Falcon, Burghley Park 2nds v Huntingdon 2nds, Orton Park 2nds v Upwood, Ramsey 3rds v Sawtry.

(1pm) Division Four - Bretton v King’s Keys, Little Paxton v Ketton 2nds, Newborough 2nds v Hemingford Park, Werrington v Castor 2nds.

Sunday, June 18

Minor Counties Championship

(11am) Eastern Division - Beds v Cambs (3 days at Luton).

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Barnack v Peterborough Town, Grantham v Bourne, Nassington v Market Deeping, Oundle v Ketton, Stamford v Wisbech.

(1pm) Division Two - Burghley Park v Newborough, Castor v Whittlesey, Uffington v Uppingham, Ufford Park v King’s Keys, Weldon v March.

(1pm) Division Three East - Alconbury v Hampton, Werrington v Market Overton.

(1pm) Division Three West - Easton v Isham.

(1pm) Division Four East - Market Deeping 2nds v Ufford Park 2nds, Moulton Harrox v Spalding, Whittlesey 2nds v Castor 2nds.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - Sheikh 11 v Houghton & Wyton.