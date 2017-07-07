PREVIEW: Bang-in-form Bourne ready for their biggest test, big few days ahead for Ketton

Bang-in-form Bourne will have their progress tested by the best team in the Lincs Premier Division at the Abbey Lawns tomorrow (July 8, noon)

Bracebridge Heath are well-placed to claim a third straight title, but they will be challenged by a Bourne side who won for the eighth completed match in a row last weekend.

Only a tardy start to the season has stopped Bourne challenging more closely at the top. They lost their first two games, including one at Bracebridge.

“We’re full of confidence and playing the top side will show how far we’ve come,” Bourne skipper Pete Morgan stated.

Market Deeping and Spalding take their relegation fight to Woodhall Spa and Grimsby respectively tomorrow.

The top two in Cambs Division One clash at Pit Lane tomorrow when Ketton host Wisbech (12.30pm).

Bourne wicket-keeper Carl Wilson leads Lincolnshire in the semi-final of the Unicorns Trophy, the one-day event for the Minor Counties, againts Hertfordshire in Harpenden on Sunday (July 9).

There’s a Stamford KO Shield Trophy semi-final between Ketton and King’s Keys at Pit Lane tonight (July 7, 6.15pm). The winners play Bourne in the final at Market Deeping on Monday (July 10).

FORTHCOMING FIXTURES

Friday, July 7

Stamford KO Shield

(6.15pm) Semi final - Ketton v King’s Keys.

Saturday, July 8

Northants League

(Noon) Premier Division - Oundle v Brixworth, Wollaston v Peterborough Town.

(1pm) Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds v St Crispin & Ryelands.

(1pm) Division Three - Brixworth 2nds v Oundle 2nds.

(1pm) Division Eight - West Haddon & Guilsborough v Oundle 3rds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon) - Bourne v Bracebridge Heath, Grimsby v Spalding, Woodhall Spa v Market Deeping.

Cambs League

(12.30pm) Division One - Foxton v Nassington, Ketton v Wisbech, March v Godmanchester, Ramsey v Waresley.

(12.30pm) Division Two - Blunham v Ufford Park, Castor v Burwell 2nds.

South Lincs League

(1pm) Premier Division - Market Deeping 2nds v Woodhall Spa 2nds, Sleaford 2nds v Bourne 2nds, Spalding 2nds v Freiston, Stamford v Boston 2nds.

(1pm) Division One - Baston v Belton Park, Long Sutton v Claypole, Welby Cavaliers v Moulton Harrox.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division One - AK 11 v Burghley Park, Hampton v Ramsey 2nds, Orton Park v Stamford, Waresley 2nds v Newborough.

(1pm) Division Two - Alconbury v Bharat Sports, Buckden v Barnack, Nassington 2nds v Houghton & Wyton, Peterborough Town 3rds v Ickwell.

(1pm) Division Three - Burghley Park 2nds v Falcon, Huntingdon 2nds v Sawtry.

(1pm) Division Four - Blunham 3rds v Bretton, Hemingford Park v Ketton 2nds, Ickwell 2nds v Newborough 2nds, Kimbolton 2nds v Castor 2nds, King’s Keys v Brampton, Werrington v Little Paxton.

Sunday, July 9

Unicorns Trophy

(11am) Semi-final - Hertfordshire v Lincolnshire

Rutland League

(1pm) Division One - Barnack v Ketton, Bourne v Peterborough Town, Grantham v Stamford, Market Deeping v Wisbech, Nassington v Oundle.

(1pm) Division Two - Burghley Park v Whittlesey, Newborough v Weldon, Uffington v Castor, Ufford Park v March, Uppingham v King’s Keys.

(1pm) Division Three East - Alconbury v Long Sutton, Hampton v Ramsey, Market Overton v Nassington 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three West - Easton on the Hill v Loddington.

(1pm) Division Four East - Castor 2nds v Uffington 2nds, Spalding v M Deeping 2nds.

(1pm) Division Four West - Benefield v Hampton 2nds, Peterborough Town 2nds v Huntingdon, Sawtry v Barton Seagrave.

Hunts League

(1pm) Division Five - Sheikh v Addida.

Monday, July 10

(6.15pm) Stamford KO Shield Final - Bourne v Ketton or King’s Keys (at Market Deeping)