PREVIEW: Absent skipper reckons Peterborough Town can still topple the champions

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke is confident his understrength side can topple reigning champions Old Northamptonians tomorrow (May 13).

Opener Clarke, who is averaging 164 from the first three matches of the season, and in-form middle-order dasher Alex Mitchell (43 from 30 balls against Oundle last weekend) will both be absent from the big game at Billing Road.

Scott Howard could be called-up to play at Old Northamptonians.

It’s not the fixture to tackle without star men, but Clarke is confident those he’s left behind will rise to the occasion.

Cambs captain Lewis Bruce will skipper a Town team which could include second-team regulars Scott Howard and Daniel Oldham.

“It is frustrating to be missing the game and for Alex to be absent as well,” Clarke admitted. “But we have plenty of other players in form and we have good strength in depth.

“Lewis is a skipper with bags of experience and he and Asim Butt both look in great form with the bat.

“We have others who have scored runs at Premier Division level and they will relish the opportunity to impress.

“All our bowlers are there so there’s no reason for concern. Obviously it’s a tough game at the home of a very good side, but I’m confident we can get a win.

“We’ve started the season well. I’d have taken 57 points out of 60 from the first three games if offered. ONs look to have a very similar squad to the one that went unbeaten last season, but they lost their first match of this summer so there’s no reason why we can’t also beat them.”

Surprise Premier Division leaders Horton House were the team to beat ONs.

Town are currently second, three points adrift, but nine points ahead of third-placed Oundle who have an attractive fixture against Northampton Saints at Milton Road this weekend.

The Rutland League’s John Wilcox Trophy starts on Sunday (May 14) when Peterborough Town will travel to Stamford. Holders Oundle host King’s Keys.

Bourne and Market Deeping clash in a Lincs Premier Division game at the Abbey Lawns tomorrow (noon). Deeping are bottom of the table after losing their first three games. Bourne have won once.

Surprise Cambs Division One leaders Ketton have a tough game at home to title fancies Ramsey tomorrow (12.30pm).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, May 13

Northants League

(Noon): Premier Division - Old Northamptonians v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Northampton Saints.

(1pm): Division Two - Peterborough Town 2nds v Old Wellingburians.

(1pm): Division Three - Heyford v Oundle 2nds.

(1pm): Division Eight - Barton Seagrave v Oundle 3rds.

Lincs Premier Division

(Noon): Bourne v Market Deeping, Lincoln v Spalding.

Cambs League

(12.30pm): Division One - Eaton Socon v Nassington, Ketton v Ramsey, March v Waresley., St Ives v Wisbech.

(12.30pm): Division Two - Castor v Sawston & Babraham, Ufford Park v Great Shelford.

South Lincs League

(1pm): Premier Division - Freiston v Bourne 2nds, Grantham 2nds v Spalding 2nds, Market Deeping 2nds v Billingborough, Stamford Town v Sleaford 2nds.

(1pm): Division One - Belton Park v Long Sutton, Billingborough 2nds v Baston, Moulton Harrox v Welby Cavaliers.

(1pm): Division Two - Pinchbeck v Grantham 4ths, Spalding 3rds v Long Sutton 2nds..

(1pm) D Division - Moulton Harrox v Graves Park.

Hunts League

(1pm): Division One - AK 11 v Hampton, Burghley Park v Stamford Town, Orton Park v Southill Park, Ramsey 2nds v Newborough.

(1pm): Division Two - Bharat Sports v Buckden, Nassington v Barnack, Peterborough Town 3rds v Blunham 2nds.

(1pm): Division Three -Hampton v Orton Park 2nds, Huntingdon v Falcon, Sawtry v Ramsey 3rds, Warboys 2nds v Burghley Park 2nds.

(1pm): Division Four - Hemingford Park v Werrington, King’s Keys v Castor 2mds, Newborough 2nds v Ketton 2nds.

Sunday, May 14

Unicorns Trophy

(11am): Cambridgeshire v Cumberland (at Leys School, Cambridge), Lincolnshire v Norfolk (at Bracebridge Heath).

Rutland League

(1pm) John Wilcox Trophy (first round) - Barnack v Bourne, Barton Seagrave v Long Sutton, Burghley Park v Newborough, Isham v Werrington, Nassington v Grantham, Oundle v King’s Keys, Stamford Town v Peterborough Town, Wisbech v Ufford Park.

(1pm) Division Two - Castor v March.

(1pm): Division Four (East) - Spalding v Moulton Harrox.

(1pm): Division Four (West) - Benefield v Peterborough Town 2nds, Hampton v Bourne 2nds, Huntingdon v Laxton.

Hunts League

(1pm): Division Five - Sheikh v Buckden.