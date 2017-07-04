OBITUARY: Sad passing of a leading local cricket personality

A leading local cricket personality has passed away.

Michael McMullan, who died on June 21, was a well-known, and gifted, player before becoming a respected league umpire.

He first played cricket in Peterborough for Mitchells CC in the late 1970s, who played at The Kings School playing fields.

But the majority of his local cricket was played for Yaxley CC, where he opened the batting and also bowled left arm round the wicket spin.

Michael held the Peterborough League record for many years with the highest score of 152 not out.

Michael was also a well known local umpire who officiated in the Hunts, Cambs and Rutland Leagues as well as county age group matches.

He was also an active member of the Hunts Association of Cricket Officials, acting as their secretary, while also co-hosting umpire education courses over several winters.

Michael’s funeral will be held at St Peters Church, Yaxley, PE7 3LH on Friday 14 July from 1.30pm.

Everyone from the local cricket community is welcome to attend the church service and the wake which will be held at The Lancaster Club, Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LB immediately following the church service.