NORTHANTS T20: Semi-final defeat for Peterborough Town

Peterborough Town were beaten by 10 runs in the Northants Twenty/20 Cup semi-final by hosts Rushton yesterday (August 20).

A magical spell of bowling from second-team regular (but T20 specialist) Richard Kendall (3-19) gave the Town the upper hand early in the game.

David Clarke struck 53 for Peterborough Town at Rushton.

But after the home side had recovered to post a challenging 137-6, Town’s own innings started in disastrous fashion as they slumped to 23-4.

Captain David Clarke (53) and Joe Dawborn (26) added 69 for the fifth wicket, but once the skipper fell, rather unfortunately, Town’s innings petered out to 127-9.

Rushton, who travel to Bretton Gate for a top-of-the-table Northants Premier Division clash next Saturday (August 26), went on to defeat Old Northamptonians in the final.

Town were without main men Asim Butt and Paul McMahon. Ramsey skipper Michael Cafferkey was called up to play.

Rushton

J. Kettleborough lbw Kendall 3

B. Mansell st Milner b Kendall 2

A. Reynoldson run out 38

J. Parker lbw Kendall 13

B. Armer not out 34

G. Parker b Bruce 9

B. Coddington c Dawborn b Cafferkey 31

D. Joy not out 1

Extras 7

TOTAL (6 wkts) 137

Bowling: J. Dawborn 4-0-31-0; R. Kendall 4-0-19-3; M. Danyaal 2-0-30-0; C. Parnell 3-0-21-0; L. Bruce 4-0-12-1; M. Cafferkey 3-0-23-1.

Town

A. Mitchell c Reynoldson b G. Parker 1

M. Cafferkey b B. Parker 4

D. Clarke b Armer 53

L. Bruce c Mansell b B. Parker 0

K. Judd lbw B. Parker 7

J. Dawborn run out 26

C. Milner b J. Parker 7

M. Danyaal not out 15

C. Parnell c Mansell b Reynoldson 2

D. Oldham not out 7

Extras 5

TOTAL (8 wkts) 127

Bowling: G. Parker 4-0-15-1; B. Parker 4-0-18-3; B. Armer 4-0-27-1; A. Reynoldson 4-0-40-1; J. Parker 4-0-26-1.