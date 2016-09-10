NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION: Town still chasing second place as ONs clinch the title

Peterborough Town still have a chance of finishing second in the Northants Premier Division even though their penultimate match at Finedon was washed out today (September 10).

The city side needed to win to leapfrog Finedon into second place behind champions Old Northamptonians. The poor weather sealed ON’s surprise, but well deserved, title success today.

Town need to beat relegated Wellingborough Town in their final fixture next Saturday (September 17) and hope that Finedon lose at ONs to probably ensure a top two finish for the fifth successive season. Town will hope skipper David Clarke will return from illness for the final match.

Oundle’s sealed survival in the top flight with today’s rain-off. They were due to host Oundle.

Peterborough Town seconds’ battle against relegation from Division One will go down to the wire. The city side travel to one of their relegation rivals East Haddon on the final day.