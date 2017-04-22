NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION: Same old, same old for Peterborough Town, Hanno hammers it for Oundle

Little has changed in the close season.

Peterborough Town remain strong, fast bowler Joe Dawborn is still deadly and club batsmen have no idea how to apply themselves in tricky situations.

Lewis Bruce of Peterborough Town hits out during an innings of 34 against Wollaston. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s not as though Wollaston didn’t know what to expect. They batted first in the fixture on the first day of the 2016 Northants Premier Division and crumbled early on at the sight of Dawborn steaming in.

Dawborn dismissed Wollaston opener Harry Broome in the first over then and he sent him packing in the first over today (April 22). Broome wasn’t even the first victim of the summer as Haydn James was dismissed from the very first ball of the season, trapped lbw.

From 4-2 after one over and 8-3 after three overs, Wollaston rallied slightly thanks to Aussie Tom Doyle who made 51 of his side’s 108 all out.

Off-spinner Lewis Bruce saw him off on his way to 3-9 from three overs and two balls, but seamers Dawborn (5-32) and David Sayer (2-30) were responsible for the early damage. The former has been the leading wicket-taker in the Premier Division for the last two seasons and if the catching remains sharp - Paul McMahon and Asim Butt took smart ones here - he’s every chance of completing a hat-trick.

Alex Mitchell batting for Peterborough Town against Wollaston. Photo: David Lowndes.

Predictably Town suffered few alarms in coasting to an eight-wicket success in just 16 overs despite the early departure of Butt.

Captain David Clarke (45no) and Bruce (34) added 79 for the second-wicket before Alex Mitchell delivered a swashbuckling cameo to race Town over the line.

The whole match lasted a couple of balls over 41 overs, a poor state of affairs for an ECB Premier Division competition.

Scores

Ben Graves bagged five wickets for Oundle at Brixworth.

Wollaston

H. James lbw Dawborn 0

H. Broome c McMahon b Dawborn 0

T. Doyle c and b Bruce 51

A. Momi lbw Dawborn 0

M. Ralph b Sayer 13

C. Perry c Bruce b Dawborn 1

J. Smith lbw Sayer 5

T. Dryden c Milner b Dawborn 1

H. Bahra b Bruce 5

A. Kowal not out 11

N. Healey lbw Bruce 3

Extras 18

TOTAL 108

Bowling: J. Dawborn 11-2-32-5; J. Smith 5-0-24-0; D. Sayer 4-0-30-2; L. Bruce 3.2-1-9-3; P. McMahon 2-0-9-0.

Town

A. Butt lbw Healey 9

D. Clarke not out 45

L. Bruce c and b Perry 34

A. Mitchell not out 14

Extras 8

TOTAL (2 wkts) 110

Bowling: H. Bahra 2-0-26-0; N. Healey 4-0-23-1; A. Kowal 3-0-23-0; T. Doyle 4-0-14-0; C. Perry 3-0-23-1.

New South African import Hanno Kotze made a smashing impression on his Oundle debut at Brixworth.

Kotze smacked 76 from just 44 balls as Oundle set off in pursuit of their hosts’ 173 in double-quick time. He cracked three sixes and 14 fours before a mini-wobble from 133-2 to 137-5 prompted fears of a horrible collapse.

But former captain Phil Adams (28no) stepped in to steer Oundle home with four wickets and 14 overs to spare.

Earlier left arm spinnr Ben Graves, a member of Durham’s University squad, claimed 5-34.

BRIXWORTH lost to OUNDLE by 4 wkts

Brixworth 173 (B. Graves 5-34).

Oundle 177-6 (H. Kotze 76, P. Foster 43, P. Adams 28no).