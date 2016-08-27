NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION: Rain saves Town from the wide boys

Peterborough Town were grateful for the rain as their Northants Premier Division clash with Rushton at Bretton Gate was abandoned before half-time today (August 27).

Town were 115-8 from 32 overs and five balls when the third interruption of the afternoon proved to be the final one.

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke batting against Rushton. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side only managed that many as Rushton conceded 40 extras, 30 of them wides as the visitors regularly fell foul of the very strict leg-side wide regulation in operation this summer.

Captain David Clarke was the top Town scorer with 24. Only Asim Butt ands Lewis Bruce also reached double figures.

Town, who are battling for a second place finish, might still have won. They did bowl Rushton out for 50 earlier this season.

Scores

PETERBOROUGH TOWN v RUSHTON abandoned

Peterborough Town

A. Butt c Mansell b Higginbotham 12

D. Clarke lbw Steed 24

A. Mitchell b Higginbotham 0

K. Judd c Henry b Higginbotham 4

A. Akhtar lbw Steed 5

L. Bruce c Kettleborough b Higginbotham 14

D. Sayer c Armer b Steed 5

C. Milner b Steed 1

J. Dawborn not out 6

M. Danyaal not out 4

Extras 40

TOTAL (8 wkts) 115

Bowling: J. Higginbotham 15-4-47-4; A. Reynoldson 6.5-0-32-0; M. Steed 11-4-26-4.

STONY STRATFORD v OUNDLE abandoned

Stony Stratford 122-3 (30 overs) (J. Pickles 43).