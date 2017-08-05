NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION: Peterborough Town still second despite scare, sporting Oundle help out title contenders

Peterborough Town survived a scare to preserve their second-placed position in the Northants Premier Division today (August 5).

A classy knock of 79 from Lewis Bruce helped Town to 214-9 in their 50 overs at Horton House, a total they’d expect to defend comfortably against a team without a win since May 6.

Paul McMahon claimed three wickets and scored 35 for Peterborough Town at Horton House.

But the home side played with great intent and almost pulled off a remarkable win despite needing 20 from the final over of the game bowled by fearsome fast bowler Joe Dawborn, the top wicket-taker in the Premier Division for the last three seasons.

Horton only had two wickets left, but after failing to score off the first two balls tailender William Knibbs went 4,6,4 before a no-ball gave the batsmen hope of a last-ball six for victory. It didn’t happen so Horton closed on 211-8, just three runs behind.

The winning draw means Town have lost further ground on leaders Rushton who predictably beat bottom club Wollaston to stretch their lead to seven points in the thrilling four-horse race for top spot.

Bruce and Paul McMahon (35) added 74 for the fourth Town wicket. Bruce struck nine fours and a six.

The pair also claimed five wickets between them with McMahon’s 3-58 including the prize scalp of Mark Wolstenholme for 51.

Dawborn picked up two early wickets which helped leave Horton on 49-3.

Scoreboards

Town

A. Butt lbw M. Wolstenholme 17

D. Clarke lbw M. Wolstenholme 23

A. Mitchell c Mills b M. Wolstenholme 0

L. Bruce c J. Wolstenholme b Knibbs 79

P. McMahon b Jhala 35

S. Howard lbw Jhala 10

J. Dawborn b M. Wolstenholme 16

C. Milner b Knibbs 3

M. Danyaal not out 6

D. Oldham not out 3

Extras 21

TOTAL (8 wkts) 214

Bowling: W. Knibbs 14-1-62-2; M. Wolstenholme 15-1-59-4; A. Neate 11-1-36-0; M. Chalcraft 5-1-26-0; S. Jhala 5-0-28-2.

Horton House

E. Cox lbw Dawborn 6

J. King c McMahon b Danyaal 31

M. Richardson b Dawborn 11

A. Neate lbw Bruce 32

M. Wolstenholme c Bruce b McMahon 51

E. Ruff b Bruce 4

S. Jhala lbw McMahon 0

A. Mills not out 43

J. Wolstenholme b McMahon 4

W. Knibbs not out 21

Extras 8

TOTAL (8 wkts) 211

Bowling: J. Dawborn 12-1-52-2; J. Smith 7-1-24-0; M. Danyaal 6-1-29-1; P. McMahon 15-2-58-3; L. Bruce 10-0-46-2.

Fourth-placed Finedon’s title challenge received a helping hand from Oundle at Milton Road.

Fourteen overs were lost in two rain breaks after Oundle had started their innings meaning the home side could have batted 50 overs and left their visitors with a difficult run chase.

Instead sporting stand-in skipper Ben Smith declared at half-way (43 overs) with Oundle on 197-5 and Finedon chased the runs down with 13 balls and five wickets in hand.

Ben Graves (76) and Bashrat Hussain (4-42) were Oundle’s best performers.

RESULT

OUNDLE lost to FINEDON by 5 wkts

Oundle 197-5 (B. Graves 76)

Finedon 198-5 (C. Berrill 89no, B. Hussain 4-42).