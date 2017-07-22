NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION: Peterborough Town stay top with help from the weather Gods

Oundle were left cursing the weather Gods as their bid to beat Peterborough Town at Northants Premier Division flevel or the first time was thwarted by heavy tea-time rain.

A weakened Peterborough side had laboured to an all-out score of 151 at halfway, but the wet stuff arrived for the third time in the afternoon at 4pm and this time it was persistent and terminal for Oundle’s chances.

The home side were in the box seat as a bowling department which lacks real menace performed with great discipline.

It was hard work for 49 overs for Peterborough with even Asim Butt, a carefree spirit most of the time. forced to reign himself while accumulating one of the slowest half centuries of his Town career.

It was an important 51 though as the other members of the big batting three - David Clarke and Lewis Bruce managed just seven runs between them.

Paul McMahon, Scott Howard, and particularly Joe Dawborn, battled away to make sure the visitors hung around long enough for the weather to intervene.

Oundle carry a long batting line-up and would have fancied their chances of a victory set up by mean bowling displays from Hanno Kotze (4-36), Ben Graves (3-24) and Bashrat Hussain (2-25).

Oundle at least won the points battle 10-7, but it’s Peterborough at the top of the table ahead of a huge game against reigning champions Old Northamptonians at Bretton Gate next Saturday (July 29).

Peterborough travel to the Northampton County Ground to contest Finals Day in the Northants T2O Cup tomorrow (July 23).

Holders Old Northamptonians, Finedon and Rushton make up a formidable last four.

Peterborough

A. Butt b Craig 51

D. Clarke c Adams b Hussain 5

C. Milner c Groom b Kotze 11

L. Bruce c and b Kotze 2

P. McMahon lbw Hussain 19

S. Howard b Kotze 19

J. Dawborn c Hodgson b Kotze 25

K. Medcalf c Craig b Graves 0

M. Danyaal lbw Graves 0

D. Oldham b Graves 1

J. Smith not out 1

Extras 15

TOTAL 151

Bowling: B. Hussain 13-3-25-2, P. Patel 7-0-24-0, B. Graves 8-1-24-3, H. Kotze 11-2-36-4, H. Craig 9-2-39-1.