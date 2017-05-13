NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION: Peterborough Town hit the top, unbeaten Oundle not far behind

Peterborough Town have eased to the top of the Northants Premier Division thanks to an impressive 47-run win over reigning champions Old Northamptonians today (May 13).

The city side travelled to Billing Road without in-form skipper David Clarke and swashbuckling stroke-maker Alex Mitchell, but still proved too strong for a team still nursing a mild hangover from last season’s unbeaten run to the title.

Peterborough Town professional Paul McMahon bagged 5-47 at Old Northamptonians.

One newcomer and one old-timer stole the headlines with teenager Kieran Judd overcoming the loss of opening partner, the club’s batting pro Asim Butt, in the early overs to compile a stylish 67 before Cambs skipper Paul McMahon, a all-round pro on his way back from a serious injury, bagged 5-47 from 14 overs.

Judd added 95 for the second wicket with stand-in skipper Lewis Bruce (34). The youngster is pleasingly prepared to graft for his runs in these days of wham-bam batting and his patience enabled McMahon (41) and Joe Dawborn (38) to express themselves in higher positions than their talent and record normally demands, although a late collapse of five wickets for just 12 runs restricted Town to 217-9 in their 50 overs.

ONs would have fancied that target, but Dawborn claimed the first three wickets and when McMahon collected the prize scalp of Rob White, a draw or Town win became the only possibilities. McMahon’s excellence and two wickets for Bruce ensured victory was completed with five overs to spare.

Previous leaders Horton House, who visit Bretton Gate next Saturday (May 20) were held to a draw enabling Town to move one point clear at the top. their

Bashrat Hussain enjoyed a fine all-round game for Oundle against Northampton Saints.

Town

A. Butt c Arblaster b Webb 1

K. Judd run out 67

L.B ruce b White 37

P. McMahon c and b W. Heathfield 41

D. Sayer c and b W. Heathfield 12

J. Dawborn b W, Heathfield 38

C. Milner run out 0

M. Danyaal run out 4

K. Medcalf c White b W. Heathfield 1

D. Oldham not out 0

J. Smith not out 0

Extras 16

TOTAL (9 wkts) 217

Bowling: T. Webb 14-1-56-1; W. Heathfield 12-0-63-4; R. White 13-2-45-1; T. Mitchell 11-0-44-0

ONs

R. White st Milner b McMahon 58

T. Hafil c Milner b Dawborn 3

D. Waite lbw Dawborn 8

Z. Khawaja lbw Dawborn 19

D. Harris lbw McMahon 7

T. Heathfield c Dawborn b McMahon 3

T. Webb lbw Bruce 17

J. Grayson st Milner b McMahon 11

G. Arblaster lbw Bruce 24

W. Heathfield c Bruce b McMahon 7

T. Mitchell not out 1

Extras 12

TOTAL 170

Bowling: J. Dawborn 11-1-43-3; J. Smith 8-1-28-0; P. McMahon 14-1-47-5; M. Danyaal 3-0-19-0; L. Bruce 9-2-30-2.

Oundle finished next-to-bottom last season, but are set to challenge for the top positions this summer.

It’s now three wins and a draw from four games for the men from Milton Road after a 91-run win over Northampton Saints today.

It was hard work with the bat for both sides, but Oundle at least applied themselves in reaching 187-8. Hanno Kotze top scored with 46 for the home side, while skipper Mark Hodgson took 105 balls to reach 28.

Bashrat Hussian (30) gave the innings late impetus before shining with the ball as Saints played with ill-advised abandon.

Northants staff member Fiaz Zaib smacked nine fours, a six and a single in his 43, but when he was dismissed Saints were 56-6 from just 10 overs.

They were eventually dismissed for just 92 in 22 overs and three balls with Primesh Patel (4-52) returning the best figures. For the third Premier Division match in a row, teenager Harrison Craig claimed a wicket in his first over on his way to figures of 2-4.

Oundle are now third, nine points off top spot.

OUNDLE beat NORTHAMPTON SAINTS by 91 runs

Oundle 187-8 (H. Kotze 46, B. Hussain 30, M. Hodgson 28).

Saints 92 (F. Zaib 43, P. Patel 4-52, B. Hussain 3-39, H. Craig 2-4).