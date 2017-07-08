NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Town hit the top, Oundle head in the other direction

Peterborough Town have moved back to the top of the Northants Premier Division after smashing whipping boys Wollaston by eight wickets today (July 8).

Wollaston reached the half-way point of the season a massive 135 points behind Town and the gulf was obvious from the start this afternoon.

Mohammed Danyaal took two early wickets for Peterborough Town at Wollaston.

The home side won the toss, but little else went their way against a rampant Town side seeking their fourth title in six years.

Mohammed Danyaal returned from a break to bag two early wickets before main man Joe Dawborn started working his way through the Wollaston innings. He finished with 4-26 as the hosts capitulated to 95 all out in just 24 overs and two balls.

David Sayer, who has abandoned pace bowling for left-arm spin in recent games, and Paul McMahon shared the other four wickets with 24 extras boosting the Wollaston final total.

Asim Butt (32) and captain David Clarke (24) posted a half century opening stand before Alex Mitchell (25no) and Lewis Bruce saw Town home in a mere 17 overs and two balls.

Previous leaders Rushton lost a high-scoring thriller at home to Finedon.

SCOREBOARD

Wollaston

H. Broome c Milner b Dawborn 10

A. Momi lbw Dawborn 4

T. Doyle c McMahon b Danyaal 11

P. Bright c Butt b Danyaal 0

M. Jones c Butt b Dawbon 5

T. Howes c Clarke b Dawborn 5

M. Ralph b Sayer 12

T. Dryden b Sayer 7

C. Perry c Danyaal b McMahon 2

R. Bassin b McMahon 14

K. Furniss not out 0

Extras 24

TOTAL 95

Bowling: J. Dawborn 11-2-26-4; M. Danyaal 7-0-36-2; D. Sayer 5-0-18-2; P. McMahon 1.4-0-10-2.

Town

A. Butt ht wkt b Howes 32

D. Clarke b Howes 24

A. Mitchell not out 25

L. Bruce not out 13

Extras 4

TOTAL (2 wkts) 98

Oundle dropped from third to fifth after losing by six wickets at home to Brixworth.

Brixworth sit mid-table, but they raise their game against the best. They have already beaten top two Rushton and Peterborough Town this season.

Oundle looked set fair for a big score when reaching 185-3, but the departure of professional Ben Smith for 70 prompted the wheels to fall off with the final seven wickets falling for 40 runs.

And Brixworth eased home with over five overs to spare as Callum Guest, who made his Cambridgeshire Minor Counties debut earlier this month, finishing 91 not out.

Result

OUNDLE lost to BRIXWORTH by 6 wkts

Oundle 225 (B. Smith 70, M. Hodgson 49, H. Kotze 27, P. Foster 20, C. Sibley 5-57, C. Guest 3-69).

Brixworth 228-4 (C. Guest 91no, W. Thomas 66, H. Craig 2-63).