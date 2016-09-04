NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Title celebrations on hold after Town washout

Old Northamptonians’ Northany=ts Premier Division title celebrations were put on hold for a week after rain washed out their match at Peterborough Town after just 30 overs yesterday (September 3).

It was frustrating for Town who had batted briskly to reach 122-3 against a team now unbeaten in 20 league matches.

Town skipper David Clarke withdrew from the game because of illness, but openers Asim Butt and Ajaz Akhtar gave the city side a solid start.

Butt went on to make a fine 61 (eight fours) before falling just before play was abandoned.

The visitors require a maximum of eight points from their final two matches to win the league.

Town effectively compete in a winner-takes-all game for second place at Finedon next Saturday (September 10).

Town

A. Butt lbw Pedal 61

A. Akhtar b Pedal 18

A. Mitchell lbw White 10

K. Judd not out 19

M. Howard not out 9

Extras 5

TOTAL (3 wkts) 122

Bowling: T. Heathfield 11-1-49-0; T. Pedal 11-1-40-2; R. White 6-0-17-1; W. Heathfield 2-0-16-0.

Oundle’s match at Rushton lasted just 13 overs and four balls with the home side 42-2 when the bad weather arrived.

Recent signing from Finedon Primesh Patel claimed the prize wicket of Northants staff member James Kettleborough in that time. Captain Bashrat Hussain also picked up a wicket.