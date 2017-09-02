NORTHANTS LEAGUE: The big boys come out to play, including a current England international!

The big boys have come out to play today (September 2) in the climax to the thrilling Northants Premier Division title race.

There were none bigger than current England limited overs international David Willey who, for some reason, turned out for his boyhood club, and league leaders, Old Northamptonians in their thrashing of struggling Stony Stratford.

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke plays a reverese sweep during his innings of 52 against Northampton Saints. Photo: David Lowndes.

But Peterborough Town kept in touch at the top as their own main men Paul McMahon (7-30) and Asim Butt (88no from 60 balls) starred in a nine-wicket duffing of Northampton Saints at Bretton Gate.

Third-placed Rushton lost ground on the top two as they were held to a draw by a battling Oundle side.

Saints have their own superstar in Northants staff member Saif Zaib, but once he had been dismissed by Jamie Smith for 30 his team-mates succumbed to the wiles of McMahon.

The visitors set Town a victory target of 148 and it took just 18 overs and five balls to get there as Butt (15 fours) and captain David Clarke (52) added 139 for the first wicket.

David Willey played for Old Northamptonians against Stony Stratford in the Northants Premier Division.

Seamer Bashrat Hussain (5-68) had Rushton in trouble thanks to a terrific opening salvo, but the home side cracked 90 runs from the final 10 overs to post 231-6.

Oundle were quickly reduced to 6-3 in reply, but Pete Foster (71) led some stiff resistance to leave Rushton 10 points behind ONs and seven behind Peterborough Town with just two matches to go.

Willey hammered 83 not out from just 37 balls, took two wickets and executed a run out in an eight wicket win over a Stratford side who are now bottom.

SCORES

Saints

S. Zaib c Butt b Smith 30

E. Patterson c Mitchell b McMahon 21

H. Gouldstone c Milner b Smith 0

J. Collins b McMahon 23

T. Bradbeer c Smith b McMahon 6

A. Barber lbw Oldham 15

J. Turner b McMahon 8

N. Bell c Smith b McMahon 4

J. White c Judd b McMahon 22

M. Odedra b McMahon 0

M. Merk not out 1

Extras 17

TOTAL 147

Bowling: J. Dawborn 10-1-31-0; J. Smith 9-0-36-2; M. Danyaal 7-2-14-0; P. McMahon 12.3-3-30-7; D. Oldham 5-0-32-1.

Town

A. Butt not out 88

D. Clarke run out 52

K. Judd not out 1

Extras 8

TOTAL (1 wkt) 149

Bowling: N. Bell 7-1-32-0; J. White 2-0-22-0; S. Zaib 7-0-67-0l M. Odedra 2-0-16-0; J. Collins 0.5-0-10-0.

RUSHTON drew with OUNDLE

Rushton 231-6 (A. Reynoldson 84, J. Parker 78, B. Hussain 5-68).

Oundle 197-8 (P. Foster 71, H. Craig 37no, J. Bolsover 35).