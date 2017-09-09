Search

NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Peterborough Town’s title challenge fizzles out, while champions-elect are crushing Oundle

Joe Dawborn claimed three wickets for Peterborough Town at Finedon.
Peterborough Town’s Northants Premier Division title challenge fizzled out in dismal fashion today (September 9).

Town were beaten by six wickets at soggy Finedon which coupled with a quickfire demolition of Oundle by Old Northamptonians wrecked the city side’s challenge with a game to spare.

Bashrat Hussain took his 50th Premier Division wicket of the season for Oundle.

ONs need a token point from their final game at second-placed Rushton to retain their title. Town could catch Rushton and make it six top two finishes in a row, but they wanted that little bit more from a summer which has seen one of the more dramatic races for top spot of recent seasons.

Town were inserted on a track that proved difficult for batsmen against accurate bowling and once in-form openers Asim Butt and David Clarke fell, only Lewis Bruce (22) threatened to make a score.

Town were dismissed for 103 in 46 overs and two balls, a scoring rate the home side, and in particular opener Callum Berrill, made look very ordinary.

Berrill cracked 53 at such a rate a 3-43 burst from Joe Dawborn never looked like becoming relevant.

Finedon eased home, after a couple of rain delays, by six wickets with almost eight overs to spare. It was just Town’s third defeat of a campaign which finishes at home to Geddington next Saturday (September 16).

Any hopes Town had of a favour from neighbours Oundle disappeared with the team sheet and then the toss.

Oundle were missing numerous regulars and were blown away by recent high-class ONs recruit Gareth Wade who bagged 7-27 as the home side collapsed to 67 all out.

ONs knocked those runs off in under eight overs, although Oundle’s Bash Hussain did take a wicket, his 50th of a personal best Premier Division season.

Scoreboards

Town

A. Butt b Hodgson 8

D. Clarke lbw Carroll 11

K. Judd c Berrill b Hodgson 7

L. Bruce c Hodgson b Keeping 22

P. McMahon b Carroll 8

H. Atapattu lbw Goode 3

J. Dawborn c Berrill b Keeping 2

S. Howard b Hodgson 8

C. Milner b Carroll 5

M. Danyaal not out 12

J. Smith c Keeping b Goode 0

Extras 17

TOTAL 103

Bowling: E. Hodgson 15-3-25-3; J. Smith 7-1-16-0; J. Carroll 12-4-33-3; C. Goode 8.2-1-16-2; J. Keeping 4-1-8-2.

Finedon

C. Berrill b Danyaal 53

S. davis c Milner b Dawborn 6

J. Keeping lbw Dawborn 1

J. Brierley not out 15

G. Hofbauer c McMahon b Dawborn 4

G. Evans not out 7

Extras 11

TOTAL (4 wkts) 107

Bowling: J. Dawborn 10-0-43-3; J. Smith 7-2-17-0; M. Danyaal 4.2-0-33-1; L. Bruce 2-0-12-0.

OUNDLE lost to OLD NORTHAMPTONIANS by 9 wkts

Oundle 67 (M. Hodgson 21, G. Wade 7-27, R. White 3-11).

ONs 68-1 (R. Kaufman 26no, R. White 21no).