NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Peterborough Town back on track after a nerve-jangler

Peterborough Town came through a nerve-jangler of a finish to get their Northants Premier Division title challenge back on track yesterday (June 17).

Town claimed a first win in four matches with a one-wicket triumph at Northampton Saints, but such is the topsy-turvey nature of the competition this season, they are now within 11 points of top spot.

Make no mistake this was a crucial win, for morale as well as league position. At half-time, facing a Saints total of 187 on a turning pitch, and with Northants staff member Saif Zaib in the home side, Town knew they would face a battle to get home, but a long batting line-up eventually saw them to victory.

Town crashed from 117-2 to 127-7, but a half century stand between Paul McMahon (34) and Chris Milner (24) turned the game back in the city’s side favour.

McMahon departed with 10 required and Milner was dismissed with just two needed, but last pair Mohammed Danyaal and Dan Oldham scrambled a bye to seal the much-needed win.

Town were grateful McMahon was given time off from his ICC duties at the Champions Trophy as he bagged 4-63 in the Saints innings.

Nine Saints wickets fell to spin with Lewis Bruce (3-42) and Oldham (2-19) also bowling well.

Town now face another big game at home to fifth-placed Finedon next Saturday (June 24).

SCOREBOARDS

Saints

S. Zaib lbw Bruce 48

J. Mousley lbw Dawborn 9

H. Adair lbw McMahon 6

J. Collins c Mitchell b McMahon 20

A. Babar c Danyaal b McMahon 40

E. Patterson b McMahon 0

J. Turner c Clarke b Oldham 20

L. Bligh c Danyaal b Bruce 7

J. Maqsood ht wkt b Bruce 8

N. Bell lbw Oldham 1

M. Odedra not out 1

Extras 26

TOTAL 186

Bowling: J. Dawborn 9-2-28-1; M. Danyaal 5-0-28-0; P. McMahon 15-1-63-4; L. Bruce 10-0-44-3; D. Oldham 8-0-19-2.

Town

A. Butt c Mousley b Odedra 44

D. Clarke c Bligh b Maqsood 8

K. Judd lbw Odedra 23

A. Mitchell c Blight b Zaib 29

L. Bruce lbw Zaib 0

S. Howard c Mousley b Odedra 5

P. McMahon c Bligh b Adair 34

J. Dawborn c Bligh b Zaib 0

C. Milner b Adair 24

M. Danyaal not out 2

D. Oldham not out 0

Extras 17

TOTAL (9 wkts) 187

Bowling: N. Bell 5-0-29-0; S. Maqsood 4-0-15-1; S. Zaib 15-1-41-3; M. Odedra 15-4-56=3; H. Adair 6-1-24-2; J. Mousley 5-0-15-0.

Peterborough Town have been drawn at home to Northampton Saints in the quarter-finals of the Northants Twenty/20 Cup.

The winners will contest finals days at the Northampton County Ground.