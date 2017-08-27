NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Butt stars but Town have to settle for the draw

Peterborough Town got the better of Northants League Premier Division title rivals Rushton at Bretton Gate (yesterday) but still had to settle for the draw.

Rushton arrived in the city as league leaders but it was Town who looked the better side yesterday.

They amassed a formidable 274-5 off their 50 overs while Rushton could only respond with 174-5.

That meant 16 points for Town but only five for Rushton.

Town overtook them in the standings but the new leaders are Old Nortanptonians who gained a 20-point haul by crushing rock-bottom Wollaston by 198 runs.

ONs are top on 296 points, then come Town on 293 with Rushton third on 289. They each have three games left to play.

Star of the show for Town was opening Asim Butt who smashed a super ton.

He walloped 14 boundaries in an unbeaten 130 off 149 balls, sharing in an opening stand of 129 with skipper David Clarke (54), as Town posted a formidable 274-5 off their 50 overs.

That was a total which always looked beyond Rushton’s reach after they lost star batsmam James Kettleborough early. He was clean bowled for just 15 by Joe Dawborn, who went on to finish with 3-43.

SCOREBOARD

Peterborough Town

A. Butt not out 130

D. Clarke c and b B. Parker 54

K. Judd b B. Parker 0

L. Bruce c Kettleborough b Steed 11

P. McMahon c Kettleborough b Steed 18

A. Mitchell b G. Parker 19

H. Atapattu not out 24

Extras 18

Total (5 wkts) 274

Bowling: G. Parker 11-0-67-1; J. Higginbotham 6-1-39-0; J. Kettleborough 1-0-11-0; B. Parker 12-1-49-2; A. Reynoldson 8-0-41-0; M. Steed 12-0-61-2.

Rushton

J. Kettleborough b Dawborn 15

J. Higginbotham lbw Dawborn 4

B. Coddington not out 56

A. Reynoldson lbw Dawborn 25

J. Parker c Mitchell b Bruce 16

B. Armer lbw Bruce 10

M. Steed not out 29

Extras 19

Total (5 wkts) 174

Bowling: J. Dawborn 13-0-43-3; J. Smith 8-1-26-0; D. Mohammed 4-1-19-0; P. McMahon 14-4-36-0; L. Bruce 11-2-42-2.

Oundle were one-wicket winners at Stony Stratford. The home side batted first and were all out for 169 and Oundle reached 171-9.

Peterborough Town seconds had a great win at Rushden seconds in Division Two.

Connor Parnell was in superb form with the ball, taking 5-32 off 15 overs as Rushden were skittled for 82 in 31 overs.

Then Kyle Medcalf (48no) and Daniel Oldham (35no) blasted Town to a 10-wicket win in just 9.5 overs.