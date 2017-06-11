NORTHANTS LEAGUE: Big Bash keeps Oundle on top

A remarkable spell of seam bowling from Bashrat Hussain kept Oundle’s unexpected Northants Premier Division title charge on track yesterday (June 10).

Hussain returned career-best figures of 9-35 from 12.4 overs to set up a seven-wicket win for the leaders over Stony Stratford at Milton Road.

Bashrat Hussain bagged 9-35 for Oundle against Stony Stratford.

It’s the best Northants League bowling figures in Oundle history and the fifth-best Premier Division figures of all time.

Hussain dismissed eight players on his own winning four lbw decisions from umpire Martyn Dobbs and clean bowling four others. Harrison Craig ruined any hope of a perfect 10 by dismissing top scorer Nick Allen for 33.

Allen made those runs in a team total of just 86 before Oundle raced to their second rapid win in two weeks, easing home in just 16 overs and five balls, recovering from 8-2 to reach 87-3 with Pete Foster unbeaten on 33 at the close. The entire match occupied under 42 overs.

Oundle face a stiffer test next Saturday (June 17) when they host second-placed Rushton.

Stony Stratford

T. Moore lbw Hussain 2

N. Allen b Craig 33

J. Pickles lbw Hussain 1

J. Warsop lbw Hussain 0

J. Pretorious b Hussain 10

S. Clark c Kotze b Hussain 3

B. Mitchell lbw Hussain 2

A. Strong not out 15

J. Baxter b Hussain 0

G. Sampson b Hussain 4

D. Bryce b Hussain 0

Extras 16

TOTAL 86

Bowling: B. Hussain 12.5-4-36-9; P. Patel 6-0-29-0; H. Craig 6-1-16-1.

Oundle

H. Kotze b Bryce 8

S. Brooks c Strong b Bryce 2

M. Hodgson c Pretorius b Warsop 21

B. Smith not out 18

P. Foster not out 33

Extras 5

TOTAL (3 wkts 87).