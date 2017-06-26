NATIONAL CLUB KO: Understrength Town’s terrific run comes to an end

Peterborough Town’s terrific run in the National Club KO competition came to an end in High Wycombe yesterday (June 25).

Town have battled availability issues in the prestigious event all summer and unfortunately those problems caught up with them in an area final against Home Counties League opposition.

15 year-old Saif Mohammed took two wickets for Peterborough Town at High Wycombe.

Spin-bowling all-rounders Lewis Bruce and Paul McMahon were both absent and, although their teenage replacements performed well, the home side managed to add 65 for their final wicket, crucial as the eventual winning margin was 71 runs which included a six-run penalty for a slow Town over rate.

High Wycombe were 131-8 and 152-9, but Town took too long to prise out a 10th wicket, despite the best efforts of young Connor Parnell (2-42) and 15 year-old Mohammed Saif who bagged 2-39 from nine overs of off spin.

Paceman Joe Dawborn (3-41) was the chief wicket-taker while fellow opening bowler Jamie Smith returned figures of 2-39.

Town skipper David Clarke (29) and Asim Butt (21) delivered a reasonable start in reply and Chris Milner added a punchy 46 (seven fours, one six), but the city side lacked the depth to sustain a challenge, although they should still be pleased with a club record equalling run in the competition.

Chris Milner top scored with 46 for Peterborough Town at High Wycombe.

SCORECARD

High Wycombe

P. Castleden lbw Dawborn 7

E. Castleden c Dawborn b Oldham 27

H. Moore b Parnell 10

N. Hawkes c Smith b Parnell 1

A. Duncan lbw Smith 18

G. Russell c Medcalf b Saif 7

A. Zaib c Clarke b Saif 7

C. Parsons b Dawborn 8

H. Lane b Dawborn 23

A. Dobb not out 37

T. Hampton c Oldham b Smith 33

Extras 29

TOTAL 221

Bowling: J. Dawborn 9-2-41-3; J. Smith 8.3-0-39-2; D. Oldham 9-1-44-1; C. Parnell 9-2-42-2; M. Saif 9-0-39-2.

Town

A. Butt c Russell b Parsons 21

D. Clarke b Dobb 29

A. Mitchell c Hawkes b Dobb 0

C. Milner b Zaib 46

S. Howard b Zaib 7

K. Medcalf b P. Castleden 1

J. Dawborn c Parsons b Zaib 9

D. Oldham c Dobb b Hampton 15

C. Parnell c Lane b Zaib 9

M. Saif not out 7

J. Smith b Hampton 0

Extras 6

TOTAL 150