NATIONAL CLUB KO: Peterborough Town go well in the Home Counties

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke was thrilled with his depleted side’s win in the National Club Knockout competition yesterday (May 21).

Town travelled to the idyllic Oxfordshire setting of Home Counties Division One side Great & Little Tew without star men Lewis Bruce (resting), Paul McMahon (nursing an injury), Mohammaed Danyaal (studying) and Asim Butt (playing in the Rutland League for Barnack), but still claimed an impressive four-wicket win after a tough battle.

David Clarke cracked 53 for Peterborough Town against Great & Little Tew.

“It was a great team performance,” Clarke stated. “Everyone played a part on a difficult surface, although Joe Dawborn’s opening spell was particularly oustanding.

“If we can repeat this level of performance we can enjoy a decent run in the competition.”

Paceman Dawborn dismissed both openers in an opening spell of 2-5 from six overs and decent spells from four bowlers normally found in second-team cricket - Farhan Adil, Danny Oldham, 15-year-old Mohammed Saif and Balaji Ganesan - helped restrict the home side to 180. Quick bowler David Sayer bowled spin because of a back complaint and took two wickets, as did Oldham and Saif.

Town were pleased with their display in the field, but batting remained tricky so 53 from Clarke himself and an unbeaten 30 from Scott Howard proved crucial. Dawborn smacked a quickfire 26 before Oldham joined Howard to seal victory with over two overs to spare.

Joe Dawborn bowled superbly in the National Club KO match at Great & Little Tew.

Town host Banbury, another Home Counties Division One side, in the third round at Bretton Gate on June 4.

Scoreboard

Great & Little Tew

H. Smith b Dawborn 5

J. Garratt b Dawborn 7

J. White c Milner b Sayer 33

C. Slatter c Clarke b Oldham 21

R. Catling c Judd b Oldham 3

R. Shumer run out 0

M. Jeacock run out 40

L. Brock b Sayer 47

J. Coles st Milner b Saif 0

L. Brock not out 6

I. Bryan c Clarke b Saif 0

TOTAL 180

Bowling: J. Dawborn 9-3-23-2; F. Adil 7-0-30-0; D. Oldham 9-1-32-2; M. Saif 6.5-0-30-2; B. Ganesan 6-0-24-0; D. Sayer 7-1-38-2.

Town

D. Clarke lbw Brock 53

K. Judd b Shurmer 17

A. Mitchell c Catling b Shumer 0

D. Sayer c Brock b Bryan 11

C. Milner run out 17

S. Howard not out 30

J. Dawborn st Catling b White 26

D. Oldham not out 12

TOTAL (6 wkts) 181

Bowling: L. Brock 9-0-36-0; R. Shumer 9-1-31-2; I. Bryan 9-2-28-1; J. White 9-1-48-1; L. Brock 6-0-24-1; C. Slatter 0.4-0-9-0.