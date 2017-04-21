MINOR COUNTIES: Zeeshan closing in on Cambs debut

Big-hitting Zeeshan Manzoor is closing in on a competitive debut for Cambridgeshire.

Ketton’s master blaster in a 12-man squad for the opening Unicorns Trophy tie at home to Northumberland in Saffron Walden.

Lewis Bruce will skipper Cambs against Northumberland.

His participation will depend on the availability of Leicestershire’s former Peterborough Town player Rob Sayer.

Captain Paul McMahon is absent. He’s resting a knee injury that required surgery and kept him out of action for all of last summer.

His Peterborough Town team-mate Lewis Bruce will skipper a side that includes new pro Recardo Gordon - a player released by Warwickshire in 2016 - and Town’s Asim Butt and Joe Dawborn.

The Unicorns Trophy is the one-day competition for the Minor Counties. Cambs are also in the same group as Norfolk, Cumberland and Lincolnshire.

Cambs: (from): Butt, Smith West, C. Pepper, M. Pepper, Sayer, Manzoor, Summerskill, Bruce, Gordon, Dawborn, Rippington.