MINOR COUNTIES: Willo has his way again for Cambs

James Williams continued his excellent batting form in the Unicorns Championship with an unbeaten 56 for Cambridgeshire against Buckinghamshire yesterday (July 31).

But with only 16 overs bowled on the first day of the Eastern Division game the captains might need to get together in Chesham to organise the chance of a positive result from the final day’s play today (August 1, 11am start).

Bucks recovered from their precarious overnight position of 32-5 to reach 201 before Cambs closed on 220-8 in their first innings. Peterborough Town’s Asim Butt struck 50 for Cambs.

Town’s Lewis Bruce and Paul McMahon scored 17 and 10 respectively.

Earlier Recordo Gordan picked up 5-52 in the Bucks innings

Scores: Bucks 201 (R. Pritchard 80, C. Parsons 50no, R. Gordon 5-59, C. Guest 2-4, S. Rippington 2-41).

Cambs 220-8 (J. Williams 56no, A. Butt 50, N. Jeyaratnam 37, J. Burden 4-61).