MINOR COUNTIES: Smith on song on good day for batsmen

Ben Smith, Oundle Town’s professional, cracked 106 on the opening day (July 2) of the Minor Counties clash with Northumberland at March Town CC.

Smith was the mainstay of Cambs 90-over first innings score of 354-7, sharing stands of 103 with 18 year-old Ben Seabrook (66) and 121 with James Williams of Wisbech (53).

James Williams.

Debutant Callum Guest added 46, while Peterborough Town’s Lewis Bruce opened the batting and made 22.

Conor Craig of Nassington, playing alongside younger brother Harrison, finished 13 not out before opening the bowling alongside Peterborough Town’s Joe Dawborn.

Both finished the day wicketless as Northumberland closed the first day of the Eastern Division clash on 70-0.

The match resumes today (July 3, 11am) and concludes tomorrow.

Scores:

Cambs 354-7 (B. Smith 106, B. Seabrook 66, J. Williams 52, C. Guest 46, C. Lewis 33, L. Bruce 22).

Northmumberland 70-0 (M. Whaley 31no, T. Hewison 29no).