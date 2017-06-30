MINOR COUNTIES: Macca is back for Cambridgeshire

Peterborough Town professional Paul McMahon makes his seasonal bow for Cambridgeshire in their Minor Counties Championship fixture with Northumberland at March Town CC (July 2-4).

McMahon, who has been treading carefully this summer after missing the whole of last season with a knee injury, will take over the captaincy from Lewis Bruce who also plays alongside Peterborough clubmates Asim Butt and Joe Dawborn. Oundle’s Ben Smith is also in the side as is Nassington’s Conor Craig and James Williams of Wisbech.

Conor Craig plays for Cambs against Northumberland.

All-rounder Craig, who is also an outstanding fielder, made a pleasing Cambs debut earlier this summer.

Hunts man Jamie Sykes, a slow left armer just released by Leicestershire, makes his debut for a county who have one win and a draw from their opening two fixtures to sit third in the Eastern Division title.

Northumberland are bottom.

Cambs: P. McMahon, L. Bruce, B. Seabrook, A. Butt, B. Smith, J. Williams, C. Craig, R. Gordon, J. Dawborn, D. Heath, J. Sykes.