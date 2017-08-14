MINOR COUNTIES: Lincs take title, high-scoring draw for Cambs

Have your say

Lincolnshire, under the captaincy this season of Bourne wicket-keeper Carl Wilson, have retained their Eastern Division title in the Unicorns Championship.

Lincs beat Hertfordshire by seven wickets at Cleethorpes yesterday (August 15) to seal top spot with a match to spare.

Lincs skipper Carl Wilson in action.

Wilson finished unbeaten on 87 in Lincs’ firts innings of 345-8. They were set a victory target of 141 in their second innings which they accomplished with ease.

Cambs are in sixth spot after completing a high-scoring draw against Staffordshire at Wisbech.

Cambs were invited to chase 356 in their second innings, but it took a 75-run unbeaten ninth-wicket stand between Wisbech wicket-keeper Josh Bowers (58no) and Peterborough Town bowler Joe Dawborn (39no) to reach safety at 273-8.

Scores: Staffs 364-7 (P. Wilshaw 103, R. Hassett 93, K. Ali 57, L. Bruce 3-124, H. Craig 2-97) & 372-6 (T. Maxfield 101, K. Ali 89, N. Jeyaratnam 5-150).

Josh Bowers cracked an unbeaten 58 for Cambs against Staffs.

Cambs 381-5 (B. Seabrook 107, C. Guest 101, J. Williams 57no, L. Bruce 57, A. Butt 36) & 273-8 (C. Guest 86, J. Bowers 58no, B. Seabrook 43, J. Dawborn 39no).

Herts 143 (A. Willerton 5-27, A. Carter 2-24, A, Tilcock 2-28) & 342 (S. Kazmi 79, J. Scott 70, D. Freeman 3-53, A. Willerton 3-67, D. Brown 2-68, A. Carter 2-78). Lincs 345-8 (M. Lineker 98, C. Wilson 87no, D. Brown 60, C. Louth 34) & 143-3 (L. Kimber 54no, C. Louth 31, A. Tilcock 25no).