MINOR COUNTIES: Lincolnshire take early control

Lincolnshire were in the driving seat after the first day’s play in the Minor Counties Championship game against Cambridgeshire at Saffron Walden yesterday (June 4).

They finished 296 runs ahead after batting first and posting a formidable first innings total of 340 all out.

Matt Lineker (70) and Steve Wood (74) were the big scorers while Peterborough Town pair Joe Dawborn and skipper Lewis Bruce both picked up wickets.

Dawborn had figures of 2-99 off 26 overs and Bruce 1-85 off 15 overs.

Cambs will resume today on 44-2 with Asim Butt, another Peterborough Town player, on 20 not out.

Debutant, Keiran Judd, the fourth Peterborough Town player in the side, was out for 14.