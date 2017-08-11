MINOR COUNTIES: Captain Wilson on verge of Unicorns success, Cambs in action at Wisbech

Have your say

Bourne wicket-keeper Carl Wilson is set to lead Lincs to the Eastern Division title in the Unicorns Championship in his first season in charge.

Lincs have a healthy 18-point lead at the top ahead of their penultimate fixture with Herts at Cleethorpes which starts this weekend (August 13-15).

Peterborough Town players Paul McMahon, Joe Dawborn, Asim Butt and Bruce are all in the Cambs team to play Staffs at Wisbech in an Eastern Division match

Cambs, who are languishing in the bottom half of the division, have named an unchanged team which also includes Wisbech Town pair Josh Bowers and James Williams.